The Miami Dolphins have signed guard James Daniels to a 3 year $24 million deal.

Daniels is a former-round pick out of Iowa by the Chicago Bears. HE signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

Daniels has played in 90 games, starting 84. In 2024, he only played in 4 games as he tore his Achilles tendon week 4 of the season. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald the offer was made to Daniels after his medicals cleared, and he is expected to be able to do football drills this May or June.

In 2023, when Daniels started 15 games, PFF gave him a 62.1 overall grade, ranking him 39th out of 136 guards. A 60.4 pass-blocking grade, ranking 57 out of 136 guards. And a 60-run blocking grad,e ranking 52nd out of 136 guards.

Miami’s offensive line has been a mess for many years and having a proven and talented right guard to line up next to Austin Jackson will go a long way in solidifying the offensive line.

Miami will surely look at add more depth and talent along the offensive line this offseason.