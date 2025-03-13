Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have signed LB K.J. Britt, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

And in related news, Anthony Walker who filled in at linebacker last year for Miami, signed with Tampa Bay.

Britt will be 26 in June and was a 5th-round pick by Tampa in 2021. Britt has played in 59 games and started 15. For his career, he has 126 tackles.

In 2024, he played in 14 games for Tampa Bay and started 11 in which he had 72 tackles and a half sack.

Miami’s linebacker room now will consist of Jordyn Brooke, Tyrel Dodson, and K.J. Britt.

The best role for Britt in Miami is as a run-thumping linebacker. He isn’t known for his pass coverage ability.

Anthony Walker filled in nicely last year when David Long was let go for his lack of performance. But Walker has a long injury history and couldn’t be counted on week to week.

For Britt, 2024 was his best season in the NFL as he was a starter for the majority of the season. Prior to this last season he never had more than 30 tackles in a season.