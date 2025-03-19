Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins are signing LB Willie Gay Jr to a 1-year deal. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Gay is a 2-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2024 he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Gay just turned 27 in February and has played in 72 NFL games, starting 55. Last season with the Saints, he played in 16 games, starting 8. He had two sacks and 28 tackles. The season prior he started 15 of 16 games for KC and in 2022, he started and played in 13 games for the Chiefs as well.

In Kansas City’s 2022 Super Bowl season, Gay recorded 8 tackles in the Super Bowl.

In Miami, Gay will most likely be penciled in to start next to Jordyn Brooks. The Dolphins also signed K.J. Britt (who is primarily a run-stopping LB) and re-signed Tryel Dodson to sure up their linebacker room this free agency cycle.

The Dolphins ended last season with not many healthy linebackers and not many quality linebackers, with the additions of Britt and Gay, along with bringing back Dodson the Dolphins linebackers are now the strength of this defense at this time.

Miami currently only has one cornerback that you trust in Jalen Ramsey, arguably not a starting-caliber safety on the roster, and only 1 defensive lineman under contract in Zach Sieler.

Expect the Dolphins to address the defense early and often in the draft and in the early rounds, but linebacker should not be a position they truly need to address, unless a great prospect falls into their lap.

Most of the Dolphins’ holes on this roster are on defense, except for the offensive line, so it will be interesting to see how Chris Grier navigates that 13th overall pick in this draft.