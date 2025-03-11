The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with free agent OT Larry Borom previously with the Chicago Bears. Borom was a 5th round pick of the Bears in 2021.

Borom will be 26 years old at the end of March. He has appeared in 47 NFL games, starting 27 of them. In 2024 with the Bears, he appeared in 8 games, starting 4.

PFF gave him a 53.8 overall grade ranking 103 out of 141 offensive tackles. A 56.2 pass-blocking grade, ranking 92nd out of 141 offensive tackles, and a run blocking grade of 51.7, ranking 113 out of 141 offensive tackles.

In 2023, Borom started 6 games for the Bears. In 2022, he started 9 games, and in 2021 he started 8 games as a rookie.

In Miami, Borom will compete to be Miami’s backup swing tackle behind Patrick Paul at left tackle and Austin Jackson at right tackle. He has experience playing on both sides of the offensive line.

The Dolphins are not expected to re-sign Kendall Lamm and Terron Armstead will most likely retire and if he does not Miami will release him.