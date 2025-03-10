The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Dolphins are signing former Broncos backup Zach Wilson, a source tells me and @mikesilver.bsky.social.Wilson heads back to the AFC East, where he will work with Mike McDaniel down in Miami. — Dianna Russini (@diannarussini.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T22:38:40.071Z

The former #2 overall pick of the NY Jets who spent last season with the Denver Broncos, will be Tua’s primary backup now in Miami for 2025. It is a 1-year deal for $6 million per Adam Schefter, and it could grow to $10 million if incentives are met.

Wilson did not play in 2024, but during his NFL career, he has played in 34 games, starting 33 of them. Throwing 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wilson’s record as a starting quarterback is 12-21, and he has a 57% completion percentage.

Wilson’s time with the Jets was a bumpy ride as he had zero offensive weapons around him and poor offensive coaches. As the #2 overall pick he was set up to fail and he did indeed fail.

The Dolphins are banking on Wilson having a career resurgence, much like Sam Darnold did. A former high draft pick who got on a team with weapons with an offensive-minded coach who then finally had a quality season. And with it being a 1-year deal the risk level for Miami is very low.

With Tua missing so much time in previous seasons, Wilson will have a chance to see the field and turn around his career in Miami if/when Tua does get injured again.

This move also should light a fire under Tua with having a former #2 overall pick behind him looking for a second chance, if Tua cannot stay healthy and if he does have to miss a month or more if Wilson performs at a high level and plays well, there will be no rush to get Tua back on the field as Wilson has something other backups Miami has had in recent years didn’t have, a pedigree and high quality physical traits.

This move does not signal the end of Miami addressing the quarterback room. They still may look to draft a quarterback in late April, or they could re-sign Tyler Huntley to compete with Wilson for the backup quarterback position and then have 3 quarterbacks who will be carried on the roster.