NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed running back Alexander Mattison. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Mattison will be 27 in June and is a former 3rd-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

For his career, he has 2,790 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Last season in Las Vegas he played in 14 games, started 7, ran for 420 yards, and four touchdowns. He also had 1 receiving touchdown as well.

Last season in Las Vegas he also caught 36 passes for 294 yards. Three times in his career he has caught more than 30 passes in a season.

He got his most work in 2023 with the Vikings, playing in 16 games, starting 13 and ran for 700 yards. In his career he has played in 89 games, starting 26. For many seasons, he was the primary backup RB in Minnesota.

In Miami, he will compete for the RB2 position with Jaylen Wright to see who is the primary backup to De’Von Achane. Mattison is essentially taking over the role vacated by Raheem Mostert.

It is unlikely that Jeff Wilson will be re-signed to the team.