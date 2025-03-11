The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a contract with safetyIfeatu Melifonwu. Melifonwu was a 3rd round pick out of Syracuse in 2021 by the Lions, pick 101 overall, and has had sporadic playing time with the Lions.

In 2024, he played in and started only three games with the Lions. In 2023 he played in 17 games, starting 6 and had 33 tackles. He has only had more than 15 tackles in a season once, which was the 2023 season.

Melifonwu has two career interceptions and 72 career tackles during his time in the NFL.

I am not sure Meilfonwu is a player Miami can pencil in as a starter at one of the safety positions. His resume is very thin and he doesn’t have much production outside of the 2022 season.

Right now he is the only safety under contract outside of Patrick McMorris so I expect Miami to continue to look to sign more safety’s throughout free agency and look to draft multiple safeties in the draft, including in the early rounds.

Former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland signed with the NY Giants this morning for 3 years, $45 million with $30 million guaranteed. This is a price tag the Dolphins refused to pay for Holland coming off a miserable 2024 season.