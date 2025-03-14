Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Tight End Pharaoh Brown is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The 30-year-old tight end went undrafted in 2017 and has played for Cleveland, Seattle, New England, Oakland, Indianapolis, and Houston.

He has played in 87 NFL Games and started 54. Last season in Seattle he played in 15 games and started 7, with 8 receptions for 65 yards.

Brown is known primarily as a blocker and will help Miami’s running game. He will compete with Julian Hill for the backup tight end position behind Jonnu Smith.

Per Dante Collinelli, a contributor at DolphinsTalk.com, Brown had 263 total snaps last season. 154 of them were on run-blocking plays.

The most receptions he has ever had in a season is 23, which was 2021. The last four seasons, Brown has had 7, 5, 13, and 8 receptions.