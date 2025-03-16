The Draft Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins are signing punter Ryan Stonehouse formerly of the Tennessee Titans. Terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

If Miami cuts Jake Bailey (which is to be expected), it will open up $1.975 million in cap space with $550,000 of dead money.

New Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator was with the Titans the first two years Stonehouse was in the league and when Stonehouse led the NFL in yards per punt in back-to-back seasons.

Stonehouse went undrafted in 2022 and has spent his entire NFL career with the Titans. In 2022, he was the second-team all-pro and the NFL punting yards leader.

He led the league with 53.1 yards per punt both in 2022 and 2023.

Last season with the Titans, he averaged 50.6 yards per punt.

Jake Bailey, on the other hand, has never averaged 50 yards per punt in a season his entire NFL career. Stonehouse has done it all three seasons.

Stonehouse did have 2 punts blocked this past season which is a concern, and one punt blocked in 2023 which led to his injury.

Stonehouse had a career-low of 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line in 2024. The previous seasons he had 30 and 28.

Jake Bailey’s two seasons in Miami, he had only 20 and 22 punts downed inside the 20.

Former #Titans Punter Ryan Stonehouse is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. 2022 NFL punting yards leader & record-breaker quickly finds a new home after the Titans made the peculiar decision to move on. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 16, 2025

2024 was the worst season for Stonehouse in the NFL, but the numbers aren’t necessarily bad (minus the blocked punts).

In 2023, Stonehouse did get injured with an ACL, MCL, and broken bone in his nonkicking leg, but he made a return to the field, and his numbers in 2024 were not affected by the injury in any way.

In 2022, he also had three kickoffs, and two went for touchbacks.

This move is a significant upgrade for the Dolphins on special teams. Jake Bailey did not have a big leg and was a bottom half-of-the-league punter.

The Dolphins are re-shaping their special teams unit with new special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman and not Ryan Stonehouse.