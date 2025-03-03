As an athlete I believe you have to believe in yourself. Likewise a team must believe in itself if it wants to accomplish the goals it sets out to achieve. Even if those goals might sound a little lofty to outsiders and detractors.

Recently Jonnu Smith said he believes the Dolphins have what it takes to make the Super Bowl. He says “Guys are committed we got a real nice opportunity to be in the Super Bowl next year.”

There is probably not one rational thinking Dolphins fan that would agree with this but as a fan of the team you have to admire the winning attitude.

Teams have come out of nowhere to reach the Super Bowl, with the Bengals in 2022 being a recent example. In 2019, they finished with a franchise-worst-ever 2 & 14 record.

Now, it took the drafting of a superior quarterback in Joe Burrow to make that happen. I, for one, believe that Tua can win games under the right circumstances. We just witnessed his college teammate, the guy he replaced at Alabama, win a Super Bowl in dominating fashion. Jalen Hurts does not win any beauty contests from the quarterback position he just wins games.

If Tua can stay healthy and the Dolphins reach the playoffs, anything can happen. Tua is no stranger to big games. But if I were the Dolphins’ brass, we could talk all day long about the offensive line or the safety we need on defense. But my number one priority is to get a reliable backup either in free agency or the best quarterback available to fit into the McDaniel offense.

For me, that guy in the draft is Dillon Gabriel for various reasons I have stated in previous articles.

The quarterback affects the whole team offense, defense, special teams and is the leader in the clubhouse. The Dolphins can shore up their other needs as extensive as they may be but my number one priority would be to get a backup that could step right in. If they had that in 2024 the Dolphins would have been a playoff team.

And like Jonnu said, the Dolphins have a nice opportunity to make it to the Super Bowl. This is what any athlete and any team should believe, even if no one else does.

Remember: “Neither fisherman nor fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins”

For more on Dolphins and sea life, visit my website flickerinthewater.com

