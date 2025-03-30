CBS Sports put out their latest three-round mock draft, and with the Dolphins having three picks in the first three rounds, they have Miami looking to address both sides of the football in the secondary and the offensive line and add another weapon to the passing game.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“Jevon Holland was well compensated to leave Miami Beach in free agency. Malaki Starks’ athletic testing may not have stood out but his positional testing was off the charts. He does a fantastic job diagnosing the play and reacting quickly; a skill set that should be coveted as the team identifies defensive backs who can capitalize on the pressure created by three talented pass rushers.”

Overview

Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling. Strengths Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.

Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.

Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.

Challenges pass catchers with good force.

Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.

Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.

Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.

Gets runners down when he’s in position. Weaknesses Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.

Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.

Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.

Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.

Too many eye violations in coverage this year.

Loses connection at break points when playing man.

Round 2, Pick #48: Aireontae Ersey, OT, Minnesota

Overview

Three-year starter at left tackle with good power. Ersery is not a natural bender, which creates disadvantages with leverage and when attempting to mirror moving fronts. He’s well-versed in Minnesota’s outside zone attack, but might be more consistent in power, inside zone and hat-on-hat matchups. He’s huge, but he sets with good quickness to the rush, using his length and hand strength to gather it or lock it out. His anchor is derived from his upper half, which opens him to hand counters. Ersery has the potential to become an average starting tackle on the right side, but his success will be tied to matchups across from him. Strengths Mass of humanity with a broad chest and long arms.

Good initial slide quickness and depth gain on diagonal sets.

Fires direct jabs that jolt the rusher and slow his charge.

Strong, sticky hands keep rusher from escaping once he’s in the web.

Patient base blocker who typically centers up his initial strike.

Engages in-line with consistent base width and body control.

Makes well-timed movements on combo blocks. Weaknesses Plays with limited knee bend and upright posture.

Target point for pass punch can drift too high on opponent’s frame.

Tight hips limit his ability to open and recover when beaten.

Below-average pop on contact in gallop step and down blocks.

Could struggle getting to lateral landmarks on NFL stretch plays.

Round 3, Pick #98: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Overview

Productive, high-volume slot receiver whose evaluation will include balancing the playmaking against his lack of traits. Johnson is thin-limbed with average suddenness and benefited from a scheme allowing him to run free in space. He’s clever and instinctive with his routes, finding ways to uncover over the first two levels. His hands are below average and he struggles when contested, but he’s tough to find and tackle quickly after the catch. Johnson’s lack of size, strength and NFL ball skills mean he’s likely to profile as a good community target rather than succeeding independent of the talent around him.

Strengths