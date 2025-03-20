Every year, Miami Dolphins fans scream, yell, and beg Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier to draft an offensive line and multiple offensive linemen. And some of those fans think any draft pick that isn’t an offensive lineman is bad.

This CBS 3-Round Mock Draft by CBS Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso has heard your voice and answered your prayers.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

“The Dolphins get a plus pass protector in Banks who can play guard if needed.”

Overview

Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard. Strengths Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.

Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.

Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.

Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.

Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.

Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.

Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.

Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.

Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect. Weaknesses Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.

Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.

Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.

Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.

Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.

Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.

Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.

Round 2, Pick #48: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Overview

Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.

Strengths

Prototypical size and girth with elite length and massive hands.

Upper-body power and hip torque to turn defenders out of the gap.

Has a feel for positioning and angles to wall-off blocks in space.

Patient and controlled working up to second-level targets.

Protects with good posture and smooth tempo in his mirror.

Plays with great poise and recognition when twists and blitzes kick off.

Able to uncoil lower half and set a sudden anchor in the pocket. Weaknesses Approaches too many blocks with outside hands.

Absorbs rushers instead of consistently punching them.

Average foot speed to ride or redirect rushers on his edge.

Below-average lateral quickness and range as a run blocker.

Needs to run feet under hands for better sustain.

Round 3, Pick #98: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Overview