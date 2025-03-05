Far below height standards for NFL starting tackles.

Inconsistent running feet under his hands as a drive blocker.

Gets outreached and separated by long edge-setters.

Not a deep bender and turns to leaning at times.

Must prove his anchor against NFL speed-to-power rushers.

Draft Profile: Bio

The son of Cameroonian parents, Armand Membou’s path to becoming one of college football’s most intriguing offensive line prospects began at Lee’s Summit North High School in Missouri. A four-star recruit who led his team to the Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals, Membou chose to stay home and join the Tigers’ program, where he would quickly prove himself worthy of early playing time. At 6’3″ and 314 pounds, the young tackle earned his way into the rotation as a true freshman in 2022, starting the final five games of the season.

His sophomore campaign in 2023 marked his arrival as a force in the SEC, starting all 13 games at right tackle and helping anchor an offensive line that earned Joe Moore Award semifinalist honors. Under his watch, the Tigers’ offense reached remarkable heights, surpassing 500 total yards in five contests while consistently establishing a bruising ground game that topped 200 yards rushing in five outings. The unit’s dominance in the trenches was particularly evident in their protection, limiting opponents to one or fewer sacks in five games.

Membou’s junior season in 2024 saw him elevate his game further, earning Second-team All-SEC honors while starting 12 games at right tackle. His remarkable athleticism for his size caught the attention of Bruce Feldman, who featured him on his annual “Freaks List” after posting eye-popping numbers in the weight room and during testing. With just 18 percent body fat at 320 pounds, a 32-inch vertical jump, and a 600-pound squat, Membou’s rare physical gifts have NFL scouts intrigued.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Super athletic – Made Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freak’s List at #. He Wrote: “At 6-3, 320 pounds, Membou has only 18 percent body fat — a very low number for a young offensive lineman that big. Membou also moves exceptionally well for that size. He had an electronic 10-yard time of 1.63 and his 20 was 2.80. He also vertical-jumped 32 inches and squatted 600 pounds.”

Masterful body control allows him to mirror pass rushers with unusual fluidity – stays balanced through contact and shows sophisticated understanding of leverage points in pass protection.

Brings serious pop on initial contact with powerful independent hand strikes – regularly stuns defenders and can anchor against bull rushes despite giving up height to most edge players.

Processes stunts and blitzes with veteran savvy, showing exceptional mental processing to sort through complex pressures without getting baited out of position.

Demonstrated high-end athletic traits translate directly to the field – changes direction smoothly in space and shows rare closing burst when climbing to second-level targets.

Nasty finisher who looks to bury defenders once he locks on – brings consistent competitive toughness and will drive through the whistle with bad intentions.

Quick-footed mover who excels at reaching and sealing defenders on outside zone runs – lateral agility and explosiveness make him a perfect fit for modern running schemes.

Shows advanced feel for varying his pass sets and hand usage – keeps rushers guessing with multiple approaches rather than falling into predictable patterns.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Height is well below NFL tackle standards at 6’3″ – while he compensates with length and technique, some teams may pigeonhole him as a guard convert regardless of tape.

Can get overaggressive trying to match speed rushers, causing him to lunge and lose his base – needs to trust his feet more instead of panicking against wide alignments.

Occasionally late with his punch timing in pass protection, allowing defenders to get into his frame before he can establish his anchor point effectively.

Drive blocking technique needs refinement – doesn’t always keep his feet driving through contact, leading to some stalemates that should be wins.

Will need to prove he can consistently handle power at the next level – while he shows encouraging flashes, longer-levered defenders can get into his chest and create push.