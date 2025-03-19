General Manager Chris Grier’s approach to free agency thus far reflects a very revealing process.



Many of us correctly predicted that Grier would replicate his strategy from 2024 and pursue mid-level players he could sign for under-market dollars.



Some of these players’ injury histories, such as Guard James Daniels and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, made their prices even more affordable.



Should Grier decide to restructure Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract and make a splashy trade as he did when he traded for Tyreek Hill or Bradley Chubb, my intuition is flawed.



However, at this point in the off-season, my gut tells me that Grier is not going anywhere soon.



If Grier were all-in for 2025, as a desperate last chance to save his job, he would not care what happens after 2025 as it would be the headache of the next General Manager.



He is completing the current roster with just enough pieces to attempt to win a few more games, which, if successful, tells me he fully expects to be the Miami Dolphins’ General Manager in 2026.



Chris Grier has had his current job since 2019 and has been with the franchise for twenty-five years, and owner Stephen Ross has shown no inclination to replace him.



Coach Mike McDaniel is not in the same sweet spot as Chris Grier.



If the Dolphins reach the 2025 playoffs, even if they lose in the first round, Grier will argue that he did his part by adding enough players to be competitive.



How the players perform on the field has more to do with how they are coached than how they are acquired.



For reasons beyond our understanding, Chris Grier is part Teflon, who seems to survive even the most incompetent personnel decisions.



My gut tells me that Chris Grier will be at least the Miami Dolphins’ General Manager through 2026.





