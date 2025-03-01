The Miami Dolphins went into the off-season knowing they would have to make a decision about left tackle Terron Armstead. His contract has an out, and they have Patrick Paul waiting in the wings. Most felt the Dolphins would release him this off-season to help clear cap space.

However, the Dolphins and Armstead agreed on a restructured deal, with Armstead cutting his 20-million-dollar salary to the minimum salary this year. It’s quite the gesture on Armstead’s part as he mulls his future of whether to play or not, but how many players do you know in any sport willing to take a pay cut like that to help the team out? It’s probably a way to help the team, and he will probably retire, but that’s my opinion.

Either way, the Dolphins should be starting their young second-year left tackle Patrick Paul next season regardless because the Dolphins have to see what they have in Paul for a full season. Will they have the left tackle to anchor the line for years to come, or will it be a significant need down the road?

The Dolphins were smart this year with one thing and were getting Armstead ready for the season by letting him get in condition and not giving him a big practice load, considering his durability issues. The Dolphins let Paul get a lot of reps in camp with the first team and play a lot in the preseason. He then played when Armstead missed a game with a concussion and also a few other games due to a bad knee. Paul, I thought, did pretty well in the games he played. Does he have work to do to become a better player? Of course. Was he a liability on the field? No, he was very serviceable in the games he played, which bodes well for the future.

Paul was recently interviewed at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge event and was asked about next year. He said that he wants to start. That is the attitude that I like to hear. Paul is 6’7″, 330lbs, and has the physical ability to be a good left tackle for years to come with this team. I’m excited to see if he can build off his rookie season. It won’t be easy, and he will probably have some rough spots, but as long as he continues to progress, it will be a positive moving forward.

Armstead has been a true professional and leader of this team and helped mentor Paul. Armstead is at the end of his career, and he knows it, as well as his durability issues with his injuries. If Armstead chooses to come back, I think the Dolphins should still let Paul take over the reins at left tackle so it doesn’t stunt his development. The Dolphins can’t let Paul go into year two as a backup. They need to see what they have and this is why they drafted him in the second round. If Armstead wants to play but not a backup, then maybe the Dolphins should trade him to a contender that needs a left tackle or just release him.

Armstead has every right to take his time as to whether or not he wants to play, but even though he has played at a very high level when on the field, it’s time to pass the torch to Paul.