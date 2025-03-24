The Miami Dolphins have played in five Super Bowls all-time.



1/16/1972 Dallas 24 Miami 3

1/14/1973 Miami 14 Washington 7 (undefeated season)

1/13/1974 Miami 24 Minnesota 7

1/30/1983 Washington 27 Miami 17

1/20/1985 San Francisco 38 Miami 16 (Dan Marino’s breakout second season)



For the Miami Dolphins, the common theme in these games is that the two wins resulted from a suffocating defense.



And the three losses were because our defense could not hold up.



“Defense wins Championships” may not be accurate for every Super Bowl win or for every team.



Yet, for the Miami Dolphins franchise, it defines their Super Bowl history.



Let’s pivot to Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs.



The Chiefs wanted a three-peat to win three Super Bowls in a row.



What stopped the Chiefs on their way to a 40-22 defeat?



It was the Eagles’ defense, namely their defensive front.



Rushing only their front four, they sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times.



In this off-season, the Miami Dolphins have numerous positions to fill, primarily on defense.



I agree that the offensive line needs significant help, yet the defense lacks players at cornerback, safety, and defensive line.



All these defensive needs are critical to solidifying their roster.



And build a roster that can be at least competitive with the Buffalo Bills in our division.



We have the draft but cannot count on filling all these defensive holes in late April.



If the team, led by owner Stephen Ross, General Manager Chris Grier, and Coach Mike McDaniel, is truly serious about winning in 2025, and I suggest winning a playoff game should be the goal, Dolphins management should turn up the urgency several notches.



Chris Grier’s current strategy has been too passive, and this off-season, in my opinion as a fan looking outside in, is a two-year plan.



If this team is serious about the 2025 season, it must start and end with building their defense.



