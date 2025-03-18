The Detroit Free Press newspaper put out a new mock draft, and with the 13th overall pick, they have the Dolphins adding to their defensive line and finding someone to team up with Zach Sieler. What is interesting with this mock draft is that when Miami is on the clock, they have an option between Shemar Stewart and CB Will Johnson as well. That would be a dream scenario for the Dolphins if it were to play out that way.
Round 1, Pick #13: Shemar Stewart, DE/EDGE, Texas A&M
“Stewart has the traits teams dream about, even if his sack production was unimpressive at A&M.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside. He’s long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside. He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes. The lack of production relative to the traits is a concern; still, players who move like him are highly coveted. While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level.
Strengths
- Carved from granite with a rare combo of size, length and explosiveness.
- First-step burst and good bend to create danger in the gaps.
- Strength to drive lateral blocks into the backfield.
- Exceptional chase speed to close hard off the backside.
- Speed-to-power rush knocks pass-setting tackles off their mark.
- Has bend to turn and flatten the edge and hunt the passer.
- Will threaten guards with length and quickness as a sub-rusher inside.
- Traits, versatility and upside make his development a matter of when and not if.
Weaknesses
- Puzzling lack of career production relative to his traits.
- Allows blockers into his frame, diminishing his length.
- Gets pushed off his base and widened at the edge.
- Leans into blocks instead of commanding the point of attack through force.
- Rushes the passer with intensity, but there can be a lack of plan and focus.
- His hand usage in both phases is well behind schedule.
- In desperate need of some go-to moves to kick-start his rush.
The 33rd Team Draft Profile
Height: 6051 (verified)
Weight: 281 lbs (verified)
Year: Junior
Pro Comparison: Jadeveon Clowney
Scouting Overview
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is an athletic freak who fits the mold of a “prototype” end for the NFL. He’s got a tremendous combination of length, power, first-step explosive power, and short-area agility.
Stewart is an impactful run defender who plays on the plus side of the line of scrimmage and creates uneven levels along the front, allowing him to peel off blocks and make tackles on the ball carrier. His pass rush prowess is still developing, but Stewart has illustrated the ability to counter tackles in a number of ways.
If he can refine his pass rush plan and lean more into the power elements of his game, he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber talent by the end of his rookie contract.
Positives
- Possesses elite length and hand power to create knockback at the point of attack
- Highly proficient in run defense and block construction skills to make plays in the run game
- High ceiling as a developmental pass rusher, but appears to be still scratching the surface of his potential after just turning 21 years old in November 2024
Negatives
- Consistency rushing the passer can be hit or miss; he has an array of counters, but using the right ones at the right time indicates growth needed in his rush plan
- Leverage and pad-level limitations will exist without great discipline thanks to his long frame
- Has left production on the field by coming into tackle challenges out of control
Background
Stewart hails from South Florida; he was born in Miami and raised in Miramar. He played his high school football for Monsignor Pace HS in Miami Gardens, where he quickly became a prized football recruit in one of the nation’s hotbeds for talent.
He was rated as a 5-star recruit (247 Sports) and showcased elite physical abilities and traits — leading to a top-10 overall ranking in the recruiting class of 2022. Stewart garnered interest from SEC powerhouses, the University of Miami, and more before ultimately committing to Texas A&M.
Stewart played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022, starting half of them. In 2023, he was named the team’s most improved defensive player at the end-of-season banquet and stepped into a starting role for the Aggies in 2024.
Ideal Scheme Fit, Role
Shemar Stewart projects as a developmental impact starter at the NFL level. With his current prowess as a run defender and gap control player, he affords a team an immediate role with a seemingly immeasurable ceiling if he grows as a pass rusher.
Because he can defend the run, he should be considered a viable Day 1 starter, particularly as a 5-tech end who plays overtop of tackles and utilizes his length to stack the point of attack.