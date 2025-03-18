Puzzling lack of career production relative to his traits.

Allows blockers into his frame, diminishing his length.

Gets pushed off his base and widened at the edge.

Leans into blocks instead of commanding the point of attack through force.

Rushes the passer with intensity, but there can be a lack of plan and focus.

His hand usage in both phases is well behind schedule.

In desperate need of some go-to moves to kick-start his rush.

Height: 6051 (verified)

Weight: 281 lbs (verified)

Year: Junior

Pro Comparison: Jadeveon Clowney

Scouting Overview

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is an athletic freak who fits the mold of a “prototype” end for the NFL. He’s got a tremendous combination of length, power, first-step explosive power, and short-area agility.

Stewart is an impactful run defender who plays on the plus side of the line of scrimmage and creates uneven levels along the front, allowing him to peel off blocks and make tackles on the ball carrier. His pass rush prowess is still developing, but Stewart has illustrated the ability to counter tackles in a number of ways.

If he can refine his pass rush plan and lean more into the power elements of his game, he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber talent by the end of his rookie contract.

Positives

Possesses elite length and hand power to create knockback at the point of attack

Highly proficient in run defense and block construction skills to make plays in the run game

High ceiling as a developmental pass rusher, but appears to be still scratching the surface of his potential after just turning 21 years old in November 2024

Negatives

Consistency rushing the passer can be hit or miss; he has an array of counters, but using the right ones at the right time indicates growth needed in his rush plan

Leverage and pad-level limitations will exist without great discipline thanks to his long frame

Has left production on the field by coming into tackle challenges out of control

Background

Stewart hails from South Florida; he was born in Miami and raised in Miramar. He played his high school football for Monsignor Pace HS in Miami Gardens, where he quickly became a prized football recruit in one of the nation’s hotbeds for talent.

He was rated as a 5-star recruit (247 Sports) and showcased elite physical abilities and traits — leading to a top-10 overall ranking in the recruiting class of 2022. Stewart garnered interest from SEC powerhouses, the University of Miami, and more before ultimately committing to Texas A&M.

Stewart played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022, starting half of them. In 2023, he was named the team’s most improved defensive player at the end-of-season banquet and stepped into a starting role for the Aggies in 2024.

Ideal Scheme Fit, Role

Shemar Stewart projects as a developmental impact starter at the NFL level. With his current prowess as a run defender and gap control player, he affords a team an immediate role with a seemingly immeasurable ceiling if he grows as a pass rusher.

Because he can defend the run, he should be considered a viable Day 1 starter, particularly as a 5-tech end who plays overtop of tackles and utilizes his length to stack the point of attack.