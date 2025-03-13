Everyone has often heard. What came first, the chicken or the egg?

So far in this years draft the question can be asked of the way the Miami Dolphins have approached the draft.

As an organization, what comes first, discipline or maturity?

The Dolphins have shown the discipline to stick to their plan. Thus far, they have not committed any unforced errors.

They have not bent to the pressure from frustrated fans chasing high end free agents in order to create the illusion of a quick fix.

Instead they seem to have matured as an organization methodically creating value with a broad base of mid level signings.

As usual, the quarterback gets most of the attention, and the signing of Zach Wilson is no different.

Of course no one can say with absolute certainty if the signing will pan out as intended but the value of the upside in the signing is worth it.

It is a low-risk, low-cost, high-upside signing, which shows the decision-making is well thought out.

History has shown that the Jets are not known as a place where quarterbacks have thrived.

Outside of Broadway Joe have the Jets ever had sustained real productivity from the quarterback position?

Let’s give Zach a chance to fulfill the promise of his initial draft status as a first-round draft pick.

The Dolphins other signings have created a large base of talent to work with. Players that may not make the final roster but can familiarize themselves with the organization and come back if needed.

A couple of contract restructurings creating some much needed cap space and the Dolphins just might find themselves as contenders in the AFC East.

So again as far as the Dolphins free agent signings or non-signings the question must be asked what comes first discipline or maturity?

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

