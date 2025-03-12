Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Tom Ernisse to break down the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Miami added two safeties to replace the loss of Jevon Holland on Tuesday. They also added a legit #3 wide receiver to help compliment Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in the WR room. And they re-signed a couple of players who were here last season. The guys talk about whether Miami has done enough, whether they will create new cap space to keep spending, or whether they will shift their focus to the draft. They also discuss the Miami Herald report that Miami is showing a lot of fiscal restraint thus far and is in “cap management” mode rather than spending mode. What does that mean for this team in 2025? This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

