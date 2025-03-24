It took arguably the best coach in any sport and possibly the most decorated program ever in all of the sports thirteen long seasons of frustration to break through and win their first championship finally.

I am speaking of John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins. In Wooden’s first thirteen seasons, the Bruins only qualified for the NCAA tournament three times, losing in the first round all three times.

Tom Brady went ten years between Super Bowl wins.

I know as fans of the Miami Dolphins have been waiting longer than that for a taste of playoff victory.

But I say the team’s brass is probably just as frustrated as we the fans are. After all it is their professional reputations which are on the line with every losing season that fails to produce it’s intended results.

In free agency, the team has made some moves that should give us hope. Signing linebacker Willie Gay, Punter Ryan Stonehouse, and Quarterback Zach Wilson, all at reasonable prices, are all shrwed moves that will pay dividends.

But lets face it this team like every other team in the league is only going to go as far as the quarterback takes them.

It’s a tall order, and with Josh Allen in the division, it’s going to be difficult to overtake the Buffalo Bills.

Tua is going to have to summon some of his Alabama magic to get the Dolphins over the hump. Can he do it? I say yes. Does he have enough weapons? I say yes. Van Wilson cone in to fill the void if necessary? I say yes.

I also recommend drafting Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel if you want to make some waves.

I think the Dolphins can be vastly improved if they do these things.

John Wooden would agree.

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” ?

