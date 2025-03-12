The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with linebacker Tyrel Dodson on a 2-year $8.25 million deal.

For his career, Dodson has played in 76 games, starting 27, but 22 of those 27 starts have come in 2023 and 2024. With Miami last season, Dodson played in 8 games, starting 3. He had 36 tackles and three interceptions, filling in for a depleted Dolphins linebacker room.

In 2025, Dodson will compete for a starter role as Miami is thin at the linebacker position. Linebacker is still a very big need for this Dolphins team heading into the 2025 season, and I would not be shocked if they look to add a linebacker with one of their picks in the first three rounds of the draft in April.

Dodson went undrafted in 2019 out of Texas A&M and signed with the Buffalo Bills. In four seasons with the Bills, he had 4.5 sacks and started 10 games for them in 2023.