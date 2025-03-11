NFL Insider Michael Silver is reporting that the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers have each made an offer to former Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa that is in the same ballpark. In both scenarios, Bosa would make less than $10 million this upcoming season in 2025.

Once Bosa was released, it was widely reported that he would like to play with his brother in San Francisco. If both offers are similar, does state income tax come into play? Florida has no state income tax, and California has some of the highest state income taxes in the country.

Does the draw of playing with his brother mean Bosa may take less money to go to San Francisco? I am sure that is the question he is mulling over at this time.

Bosa’s father was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987, and Joey was born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, where he played for St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The Chargers selected Bosa as the third overall pick of the 2016 draft, and he has been in the league for nine years.

He has battled many injuries since being in the league and rarely plays a full season.

He has 72 career sacks, he has played in 107 games, starting 93 of them. This past season in 2024 Bosa had 5 sacks in 14 games.

The news of interest in Bosa is a bit surprising because of his injury past and Miami already having Bradley Chubb, who is now coming off his 3rd ACL injury, and Jaelan Phillips, who will return at some point later this year, coming off an ACL and Achilles injury.

Does the signing of Bosa signal that Miami may not expect Phillips back this season or not until later in the 2025 season? Or the fact they may feel with Phillips entering the final year of his contract, Bosa may be a better alternative, and this will allow them to let Phillips walk after the 2025 season?

One has to wonder.

More on this story as it develops.