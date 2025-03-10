Sources close to DolphinsTalk.com have informed us that the Miami Dolphins may be interested in signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as their #2 quarterback.

Garoppolo is a free-agent quarterback, and the Dolphins are expected to be interested in upgrading their quarterback room and the depth behind Tua Tagovailoa. There have also been reports that Miami has interested in Marcus Mariota as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be 34 years old in November. He was a 2nd round pick in the 2014 draft and was selected by the Patriots.

He has played for the Patriots, 49ers, Raiders, and Rams.

During his 11-year NFL career, he has played in 82 games, starting 64 of them. He has a career completion percentage of 67.4% and has thrown 96 touchdowns to 52 interceptions.

In 2019, Garoppolo led San Francisco to the Super Bowl, where the 49ers had a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the game. They would give up the lead and Kansas City would end up winning the game.

In 2024 with the Rams, Garoppolo played in only 1 game, it was a start in which he threw for 334 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

In 2023, Garoppolo played in 7 games, starting 6, and the Rams went 3-3 in those six starts.

Garoppolo will be familiar with the Mike McDaniel offense in Miami as it is similar to what Sean McVay ran with the Rams and Kyle Shannhan ran in San Francisco.

The question mark surrounding Garoppolo has always been durability. Because of the number of games he has missed due to injury, he has been labeled an injury-prone quarterback.

With Tua Tagovailoa often injured in Miami, having an injury-prone backup quarterback is a risk.

The Dolphins’ season was derailed in 2024 due to a lack of a quality backup quarterback. Skylar Thompson played poorly (to put it kindly) when he was given an opportunity. Tyler Huntley was grabbed off the Ravens Practice Squad and was thrown onto the field with little knowledge of the playbook.

While Huntley played OK at times, he struggled mightily to move Miami’s offense. Miami has said they are interested in re-signing Huntley, but it would be a surprise if it is to be their #2 quarterback.

Whether its Garoppolo or Mariota, it appears the Dolphins are ready to invest in a capable backup quarterback.

More on this story as it develops.