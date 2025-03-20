Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Dolphins Restructured the contract of right tackle Austin Jackson.

Per the Miami Herald Report, Austin Jackson didn’t take a pay cut. They just converted $9.71 million of Jackson’s salary into a signing bonus, reducing his salary cap number from $13.83 million to $9.71 million.

I am guessing this restructure allowed Miami to re-sign DT Benito Jones, which it did this morning as well.

Jackson was only able to give Miami 8 games last season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. During his time in Miami, Jackson has often been injured, in some ways, he is more injury-prone than Tua Tagovailoa.

The past three seasons, Jackson has played in 2, 16, and 8 games. The season he played in 16, many believe, is because he was in a contract year and was motivated to stay healthy to earn his new contract, which he did receive.

NEW: Dolphins have restructured Austin Jackson contract to create needed cap space (NO pay cut), as overthecap spottedhttps://t.co/CfdW16bpcR

Details on where Miami stands with the salary cap and details on contracts of some players signed in past week — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 20, 2025

Jackson the past two seasons, has played very well when he is on the field; the issue is he is never on the field enough. Miami will be counting on him in 2025 to protect Tua’s blindside and with Terron Armstead possibly retiring, Jackson will need to be the anchor on this offensive line moving forward.

If Jackson continues to miss games and sustain injuries, Miami’s offensive line will most likely continue to struggle. If he can stay healthy and play like he has the past two seasons, there is a good chance Miami’s offensive line can improve, especially with the addition of James Daniels at guard, who the Dolphins signed the first week of free agency.