Reports out of San Francisco are stating that free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be a hot commodity Monday when the legal tampering period begins. With the Dolphins, Rams, and Panthers prepared to go after him and make offers.

The Los Angeles #Rams, Carolina #Panthers and Miami #Dolphins are three teams prepared to go after LB Dre Greenlaw, per sources. They are prepared to have him be the leader of the LB room & Captain of their Defenses. 49ers need to up their offer to keep Greenlaw pic.twitter.com/R6b2Sc5ohS — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) March 10, 2025

Greenlaw is a 5th round pick from the 2019 draft who has spent his entire NFL career in San Francisco. He has played in 64 games, starting 56 of them.

In 2023, he started and played in 15 games before he tore his Achilles late that season. That caused him to miss most of last season.

In 2024, Greenlaw played in only two games, both in December. When the 49ers were eliminated from playoff contention, they shut him down and ended his season.

When healthy, Greenlaw is a tackling machine. In 2022 and 2023, he played in 15 games each season and had 127 and 120 tackles, respectfully.

Miami is very thin at linebacker as outside of Jordyn Brooks, they do not have a true linebacker on the roster (not counting edge rushers). With Anthony Walker and Tyrel Dodson as free agents, Miami must replenish their linebacker group and if they can add Greenlaw, it would give them a proven starter in this league.

One, though, has to wonder how Greenlaw is after the Achilles injury, as playing in only two games last season is a very small sample size to see if he has returned to the player he was pre-injury.

The NFL legal tampering period begins at noon Eastern Monday; no deals can become official until noon Eastern on Wednesday.