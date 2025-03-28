If you were expecting the Miami Dolphins to make a splashy move this off season, then you are probably disappointed and frustrated. The fact is the Dolphins going into the offseason were 10 million over the cap and didn’t have a lot of great options to create a lot of cap space to spend on free agency. That meant they weren’t going to be very active and were going to most likely lose some of their own free agents, such as Jevon Holland and others.

Instead, the Dolphins have been bargain shopping at the Dollar Store if you will. I know they did that last year as well, but with older players and some past their primes, like Jordan Poyer and Calais Campbell. This year, they have signed some younger players who didn’t pan out at their previous stops but have some potential, like Ifeatu Melifonwu and even Zach Wilson.

I’ve got to give general manager Chris Grier credit for a guy that is going into the off season on the hot seat, he is staying the course and isn’t making any drastic aggressive moves that could hurt the franchise in the future, such as pushing money into future years or trading away premium picks. He’s going about this season knowing the Dolphins need to prioritize getting younger and bringing new talent through the draft, which he has gotten away from the last few years and it has come back to bite the Dolphins.

2024 was a humbling season for the Dolphins on many levels. The Dolphins offense, which was ranked top in the league with big plays and scoring points, disappeared. Now, the Dolphins didn’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for six games, but the offense wasn’t up to par even when he was in the lineup.

Something was different. It looked like the teams had figured out the Dolphins’ offense, and coach Mike McDaniel just didn’t adjust. The backup quarterback position was a nightmare as the Dolphins found out the hard way. Would the Dolphins have won more games with Tagovailoa? Yes, but in the end, they would have probably been in the playoffs and out in one game because the Dolphins’ offense continues to struggle against playoff teams.

The Dolphins’ defense, which was ranked in the top 10, was clearly deficient in talent from their free agent losses, like Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Brandon Jones. The Dolphins didn’t make a great effort to upgrade those positions and signed less talented players, such as Benito Jones and Poyer, who is finished as a player. Op top of that, they didn’t have their top pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, both recovering from season-ending injuries the previous season.

Phillips came back but tore his ACL. The Dolphins spent their top pick last year on pass rusher Chop Robinson, and he played well as a rookie after a slow start, but it was a lot of pressure to put on a 1st year player.

The Dolphins going into the offseason had more holes on defense than they do on offense. The Dolphins lost Holland, and with Poyer unsigned, they don’t have any real starting safeties. They did sign Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis and resigned Elijah Campbell. They also have returning second-year safety Patrick McMorris, but the reality is no one knows what the Dolphins have at the position. The Dolphins also need a corner to start on the boundary opposite of Jalen Ramsey with the inexperience of Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Ethan Bonner.

The Dolphins resigned Jones to play with Zach Seiler, who continues to play at a high, but they need depth behind Seiler because if they lose him, they have nothing. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this draft is deep at the defensive tackle position, and the Dolphins have 10 picks, so they should be able to draft a good defensive tackle.

In fact, I would double down on the position and, as Grier said this offseason, invest in the trenches. If the Dolphins cane get more talent on defense, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver could make this defense better than a year ago.

The offense’s biggest hole is the offensive line and backup quarterback. The Dolphins signed James Daniels, and he should fill in well at guard. Zach Wilson being signed to be Tagovailoa’s backup is an interesting signing. Yes, he was the number 2 pick in the draft 4 years ago, but he didn’t play well. Now, he didn’t have the best coaching with the New York Jets, and when he was traded to the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton kept him on the roster and raved about his arm strength. Could McDaniel coach up Wilson like he did Tagovailoa when he first arrived? Yes, he could, but I don’t know if I would want to bank on that. I would have preferred a more experienced backup. When Grier talked about investing in the trenches, he was talking about the offensive line specifically, and that is where I expect the Dolphins to add more players.

They did resign Liam Eichenberg and signed Larry Borom, but they were to 1-year deals, and they must find talent in the draft to develop, especially at guard, because they need to get tougher up front. The Dolphins also added a physical running back in Alexander Mattison to help in the short-yardage situations, which should help, but they could also look for another one in the draft or after.

They signed a bigger-bodied receiver in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He’s not a household name, but he’s a big physical receiver at 6’2″ and over 200 lbs. He had 9 touchdowns last year and 6 in the red zone so he will be a bigger target in the red zone for Tagovailoa. On top of that, he loves to block and is more than willing to get physical and this team needs that. I know fans were upset that Dolphins lost River Cracraft and didn’t try to sign him, but the fact is he had been with the team for 3 years and he showed promise, but he never established himself as the number 3 receiver and the development of Malik Washington last year made him and Braxton Barrios expendable.

Plus, the Dolphins needed a bigger-bodied receiver because they have no size at the position. They have smaller speed guys, which is fine, but when teams press them, it is a problem.

The Dolphins took a major step back last year, and they are now trying to bring in younger talent, especially with their cap situation this year and next year. However, next year, the Dolphins can get out of some of these contracts, especially wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s if he’s not traded this year. Hill had been an exciting player but rubbed people the wrong way by quitting on his team at the end of the year. I admire him for playing the season hurt all year, but you don’t do that.

Plus, in big games, he disappears just like the rest of the offense. Hill is also 31 years old, and the biggest question I had going into the season was: Was last year a sign of his decline or just an off year? That remains to be seen. Hopefully, he will come in motivated.

This off-season has been a reset in a lot of ways. The Dolphins are being more fiscally responsible this year and not making big splashy moves. They have 10 picks going into the draft this yea,r and maybe they can get more or look to stockpile next year as well. It’s also possible that this could be the start of a bigger reset next especially if the team underperforms. The New England Patriots should be better. The Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in this division, and we don’t know about the Jets with their new regime.

If the Patriots overtake the Dolphins this year, it will be a tough pill to swallow. The Dolphins aren’t expected to do much this season after their performance last year and lack of moves to upgrade this offseason so far, but that might be a good thing to fly under the radar when nobody expects you to do anything. Maybe a humbling season has Grier refocused on building through the draft to bring in younger talent to get the team back on track. We will see in a few weeks.