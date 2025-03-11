Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have re-signed safety and special teams contributor Elijah Campbell to a 1 year deal worth $1.9 million. Campbell joined Miami in 2021 and has played in 55 games, starting 3 at safety.

He is primarily known for his special teams play, but has stepped in and contributed at safety when injuries have depleted Miami’s secondary. The Dolphins have lost Jevon Holland to the Giants and will not re-sign Jordan Poyer. They did sign Ifeatu Melifonwu this morning, so Campbell walks into a very thin secondary room.

Miami is expected to add more safeties in free agency and the draft, but depending on how that goes this may be an opportunity for Campbell to see more time on the field at safety in 2025.