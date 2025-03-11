After not tendering him last week, the Miami Dolphins signed LB Quinton Bell to a 1 year $1.5 million deal.

Bell will be 29 in May and he played 17 games with Miami last season, starting 3. He had 27 tackles and one sack.

With the Dolphins retaining Bradley Chubb and hopefully getting Jaelan Phillips back in time for the start of the season to go along with Chop Robinson, Bell will provide quality depth to the pass-rushing unit in Miami.

The Dolphins are still in on Joey Bosa and per NFL Insider Mike Silver they have made Bosa an offer for under $10 million for this upcoming season. Bosa is weighing his options and is also in talks with the 49ers.