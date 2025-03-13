The Miami Dolphins have re-signed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is a bit of a surprising move, considering Liam has struggled mightily since being drafted by Miami in 2021.

Liam has played in 60 games since entering the NFL, and he has started 52 and he has started games on all five spots on Miami’s offensive line.

Last season in Miami, Eichenberg struggled and had a PFF grade at guard of 53.1, ranking 106 out of 135 guards. As a run blocker he graded out at 58.7, which was 82 out of 135 guards. And as a pass blocker he had a 49.7 grade, ranking 94th out of 135 guards.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have stressed since the end of the 2024 season that the status quo wasn’t good enough and they would invest in the offensive line, which makes this re-signing a bit of a head-scratcher.

I know Miami doesn’t have much cap space, but it is just bad optics to bring back a player who has failed for four years repeatedly.

Miami did sign James Daniels, who is coming off an Achilles injury, and Larry Borom earlier this week, but one cannot assume Eichenberg was just re-signed for depth purposes. I am sure he will be given a chance to compete for a starter’s position in training camp, and it’s not like the competition is fierce; he could win a starter’s job.