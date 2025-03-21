The Miami Dolphins roster remains compromised after the free agency period’s initial and most critical portion.



The Dolphins did acquire some potential contributors to the 2025 team, two of whom are likely starters: guard James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.



A caveat with Daniels is how healthy he can be after his season-ending Achilles tear in 2024.



But even with these additions, and if these free-agent signings result in most of the players being significant contributors, there remain considerable holes in the lineup.



With ten draft picks, a sentiment exists that general manager Chris Grier can plug most of these roster deficiencies in next month’s NFL draft.



Reality, however, paints a much different picture, one that is not quite that optimistic.



If lucky, Chris Grier will likely select two or three starters from the ten draft picks.



These players will take time to develop as rookies, some more than others.



Two or three starters, assuming these rookies hit the ground running, will not satisfy the team’s many remaining needs.



The Dolphins still lack several offensive and defensive players, a starting cornerback who can play opposite Jaylen Ramsey, and at least one starting safety.



This is a relatively optimistic projection if the free agent signings fill our needs for a third wide receiver, linebacker, and running back.



To make this roster somewhat whole and competitive, Grier must turn to the waiver wire as teams start releasing players in the summer.



That is a very tall task for Chris Grier, given his bias toward inexpensive one-year deals and his tendency to look past players’ injury histories.



As fans, we try to hold onto as much hope as possible during the off-season, yet this off-season is not brimming with hope.



If Grier hits a home run through the draft and manages to sign some starting-caliber players released from other teams, the Dolphins are still not remotely close to the talent level of the top teams in the AFC.





