This time of year, the NFL Draft talk heats up now that the first wave of free agency is over. It’s a fun time of year.

I always enjoy reading every expert’s mock draft, such as Mel Kiper, Daniel Jerimiah, etc. You get a sense of who might go where, and they have more than one mock draft. The reality is every team has different draft boards and grades for certain players. There is always a curve ball in the draft, and people don’t know where it is coming from when there is a surprise pick or a trade.

The Miami Dolphins I feel are in a good spot at pick 13. This spot could be a good spot to pick a player who might slide, or it could even be a good spot for a team looking to trade up and the Dolphins could get some extra draft picks.

The Dolphins have a lot of needs, especially on defense where they need an infusion of young talent in certain area, such as safety and defensive tackle. The Dolphins could look at a corner or another pass rusher, which might not be a need this year, but look address a future need with players coming off injury might not make it back or players getting older and could be prime replacement players in a year.

The biggest need on offense is offensive line and a lot of mock drafts have the Dolphins taking Alabama Guard Tyler Booker and he would fit a need, but general manager Chris Grier doesn’t really value guards in the first round unless they have versatility and I’m not sure he would take him at 13. Plus, he is a mauler for a guard, but is he a fit in Mike McDaniel‘s zone blocking scheme and can he move?

The other popular pick in mock drafts is Georgia Safety, Malaki Starks. Again, he would fit a need and has a lot of traits you look for in a safety, but does Grier value taking safety at 13? I don’t know. There is also talk that Starks could slide because he didn’t have a great season last year. On top of the South Carolina Safety, Nick Emmanwori had a great workout at the combine and is more physical, and some might favor him. Unless Grier has a high grade for either, I don’t see him taking safety at 13.

There is also talk of some guys potentially sliding, such as Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who was considered a top 5 pick before the process started. However, he missed most of last season with a toe injury, and he skipped the Michigan Pro Day workout with a hamstring injury. He is 6’2″ and 200lbs with the potential upside to dominate. Grier values taking corners, and Jalen Ramsey is entering his early 30s plus; the Dolphins need another corner with the uncertainty of Cam Smith‘s play, and Kader Kohu will be a free agent next year. This could be a good value pick.

Also, Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. has been considered a top 10 pick going into the draft process, but he had an off year as well. He has the potential to play inside at guard and then shift back to tackle if need be. He could be like Laremy Tunsil when the Dolphins drafted him in the first round in 2016. Grier values versatility on the offensive line. Another player who could slid to the Dolphins is Penn St Tight End Tyler Warren, who can do it all as a tight end block, be a seam threat tight end, and line him up everywhere. The Dolphins have Jonnu Smith, but his contract expires after next year, and the Dolphins really have no depth at tight end right now. Again, does Grier value taking a tight end at 13?

Pick 13 could be an ideal spot for someone to trade into the Dolphins spot. The Dolphins need to add more young talent in the draft this year and beyond especially with them being tight against the cap the next few years. It’s possible a quarterback like Colorado’s Shedur Sanders slides and a team could give the Dolphins a little bit of a haul. I don’t think that will happen, but anything is possible.

Or there could be other factors, like the Dolphins have a few players they like and could get one if they trade back a few spots potentially. The thing with trading back is you don’t want to get too cute and risk losing out on talented players. Remember 2012, the Dolphins traded out of pick 10 to the back of the 1st round and missed out on Earl Thomas or Jason Pierre Paul. The Dolphins need to pick the best player.

My stance hasn’t changed from my mock draft a couple of weeks ago. I would like to see the Dolphins take Michigan DT Kenneth Grant because he has the size to be a run stuffer and the potential to be a dominant pass rusher next to Zach Seiler. Grier has said it’s time to invest in the trenches, and that would be a good pick after seeing the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl with their defensive front, which should be reinforced. The Dolphins’ talent on the defensive line outside of Seiler is bare.

However, the Dolphins will have plenty of options to make this a better football team. The Dolphins need to take the best player available that will be a potential cornerstone for years to come.