The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Jets safety Ashtyn Davis. It is a 1-year, $2.5 million deal.

Davis was a 3rd round pick by the Jets in 2020, he has played in 69 total NFL games, starting 22 all with the Jets. He has 175 career tackles and 8 interceptions. Last year with the Jets he played in 15 games, started 1, and had two interceptions.

His best season in NY came in 2021, where he played in 13 games, started 10, and had two interceptions and 62 tackles. Davis also had two interceptions Week 18 vs Miami, both off of Tyler Huntley in the season finale.

[Schultz] The #Dolphins are finalizing a deal with former #Jets S Ashtyn Davis. twitter.com/Schultz_Repo… — NFL News Poster (@nflnewsposter.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T22:27:13.151Z

Davis will have a chance to get a lot of playing time this year in Miami as the Dolphins said goodbye to Jevon Holland on Tuesday. They did re-sign Elijah Campbell and brought in free agent Ifeatu Melifonwu.

I am not sure if Davis is someone you want to see starting for the Dolphins this upcoming season, but as a rotational safety coming off the bench, he is a good piece to have on the roster.

Miami’s secondary, particularly the safety spot, is in desperate need of a makeover, and the Dolphins are adding to it early in this free agency period. Expect the Dolphins to continue to sign veteran safeties and address the position in the draft as well.