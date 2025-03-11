The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It is a 2-year $6.5 million deal with $3.2 guaranteed.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Titans. He has 19 career touchdowns and 9 came this past season in 2024. Those 9 touchdowns came on 32 receptions for 497 yards.

He is also 6′ 2″ and brings some height to the Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver room which is very small, so a complimentary piece to play along side Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins needed some depth to the WR room. After Hill and Waddle Miami struggled to get any production from other wide receivers. Malik Washington as a #4 WR is a nice fit, but he wasn’t a #3 WR like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is.

Odell Beckham was a huge failure last season in Miami and Eric Ezukanma has not worked out for the Dolphins.

Braxton Berrios signed with Houston yesterday and River Cracraft is a free agent who may not be back in Miami in 2025.

The Dolphins adding a legit #3 WR on a 2-year deal will go a long way in helping this offense. Espeically with Tyreek Hill now recording from wrist surgery and not being able to catch balls until early August.