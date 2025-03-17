Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Emmanuel Ogbah, on his weekly segment on WSVN-7 with Josh Moser, said Sunday evening that the Dolphins have offered his client a contract, but the sides have yet to agree to terms. They are still working towards finding common ground.

Rosenhaus also said do not rule out Miami re-signing running back Jeff Wilson.

It appears, after missing out on Joey Bosa, Miami, who is in search of an EDGE Rusher, has turned to a familiar face in Ogbah. With the status of Jaelan Phillips undetermined as he rehabs from an Achilles injury and Bradley Chubb coming off his 3rd ACL surgery, Miami must have depth at the edge rusher position entering the season.

Ogbah played in 16 games for Miami last season, starting one, and had five sacks and 49 tackles. Ogbah was cut last offseason about a year ago in February as a move to open up salary cap space. But when Shaq Barrett retired on the eve of training camp, Miami then re-signed Ogbah to come in and fill that role.

Ogbah will be 32 in November and has been a solid player for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2020.

Always good to talk ball w- @DrewJRosenhaus! He says the Dolphins have offered his client Emmanuel Ogbah, but no deal is done. Drew got the deal done to bring KJ Britt over from Tampa. Drew also is surprised Jevon Holland walks for $15 million. Drop your thoughts ⬇️ #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ZUNEI7ait6 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) March 17, 2025

Wilson coming back would be a bit of a surprise. Currently, Miami has De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Alexander Mattison in their running back room. Yes, they need a 4th running back for the group, but Wilson was on the team last season and was not used much at all by Mike McDaniel.

So, bringing him back would be a bit of a head-scratching move.