Many Miami Dolphins fans, justifiably so, believe that the 2025 off-season will be a complete rebuild.



Utilize free agency and the draft to bring in players who can contribute not only in 2025 but also in future years.



The future of the Miami Dolphins franchise depends on recruiting a younger team with a multi-year vision of the future.



Then again, we are not the current General Manager or Head Coach.



Our wish list of what we expect in free agency and the draft may not fit the reality of the team’s situation.



Don’t kid yourself and live in a fantasy world.



The Miami Dolphins are one hundred percent “all-in” for the 2025 season.



I fully expect General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel to look for players in free agency who can be productive starters for the team in 2025.



I believe, and this is a half-full attitude, that Chris Grier will not scrape the bottom of the barrel by bringing in often injured players at the end of their careers.



This belief may be hoping against hope, but one thing is fundamentally clear.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel consider 2025 an “all-in” year primarily due to their job security after this coming season.



As much as we question Owner Stephen Ross’s inclinations and priorities from a football perspective, the fact that he made it a point to run it back with the same leadership is telling.



And the fact that he made this decision public is telling. It signifies to me that Stephen Ross’s patience has finally run thin.



Suppose the Miami Dolphins do not make a splash in the 2025 season by winning a playoff game, finally beating the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East, and looking like contenders in the games that count as opposed to embarrassment.



In that case, we will see the last of General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel.