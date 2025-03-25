Fitness and Bodybuilding in Egypt: Why Are These Trends Gaining Popularity?

Special physical activity classes appeared a long time ago – throughout our entire existence, we value beauty, strength, and health. Even in ancient Egypt, they knew a lot about sports, doing gymnastics, rowing, and other activities. Islamic laws also emphasize the importance of a healthy body, directly encouraging swimming, running, and other ways to stay in shape. Today’s Egyptians are not lagging – and even set sports trends for everyone around them.

Taking a Cue From the Pros: How Egypt Is Becoming the African Capital of Sports

The growing popularity of physical activity among the masses can be explained by the activation of the professional sports segment alone. Over the past decade, Egypt has become almost one of the leading sports centers on the continent and in the Mediterranean. Just remember the African Cup of Nations in 2019, the 2021 World Handball Championship, and the annual CIB Egyptian Open – the world’s main squash tournament. And in 2027, Cairo will host the African Games for the second time (the last time they were held in the capital in 1991).

The abundance of professional athletes coming from all over Africa simply obliges us to follow their example. Suddenly, progress in the IT sector has also fueled interest in sports – new generation bookmaker services have made a significant contribution to increasing the fan audience of the competitions.

20th Century – The Age of Sports: How Fitness and Bodybuilding Spread Across the Planet

The cult of a beautiful, strong, and healthy body, forgotten since the times of Antiquity, was revived by the Olympic Games. They were first held in 1896. By the way, Egypt took part in the V Summer Games in 1912, becoming the second country to participate on the continent and thus overtaking such countries as China and Brazil. The first Olympics were good not only for determining the strongest country – they set a worldwide trend for athleticism for years to come.

The first legacy of the Games was the emerging popularity of bodybuilding. Its birthplace is traditionally considered to be the United States. There, after WWII, they discovered an extremely low level of physical fitness among young people – after all, historically, health control was carried out only for soldiers and was absent for civilians. In the second half of the 20th century, the Americans created a whole cult of the athletic body. This was actively promoted by film culture – in the ’60s and ’70s, stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Franco Columbu, and Lou Ferrigno forever inscribed their names in the history of fitness.

Egyptian Specifics: How to Be In Shape Has Become Popular Here

The 20th century brought sports culture to Egypt as well. It was then that the first gyms and fitness clubs appeared in Cairo and Alexandria. The resulting tourist flow also contributed to the introduction of healthy lifestyle ideas: tourists coming on vacation often happily spend their free time from work on strengthening their bodies and improving their health – and this requires the creation of a special infrastructure and specialists. In recent years, fitness tourism has become a separate category: a huge number of Red Sea resorts now offer not just lying on the sand but, on the contrary – returning home better than you were.

There are also real star athletes with a world-famous name in the history of Egypt. For example, Nasser El Sonbaty is a real legend of bodybuilding. In the 1990s, he was one of the most successful athletes on the world stage, becoming an idol for millions of people.

What Attracts Newcomers to Fitness and Bodybuilding?

People have probably always wanted to have a beautiful and healthy body everywhere. However, the current expansion of the sports audience is breaking all records. What has changed? Here, we should be grateful for the development of methods: specialists have now developed optimal and universal sets of exercises suitable for any gender, age, amount of free time, and energy. In addition, it has become easier to maintain motivation thanks to technology: the emergence of applications, fitness bracelets, and interactive communities allows you to stimulate the regularity of training, choose the right load mode, and track your effectiveness.

By the way, fitness applications are not the only thing that will be useful for a connoisseur of sports culture to install. Now you can also add a personal betting agent to your smartphone. Online betting will not only add excitement to watching sports broadcasts but also allow you to earn extra money – which can be spent, for example, on sports equipment or fitness membership.

Distinguishing Cardio from Aqua Yoga: What Types of Fitness Exist

Of course, there is no need to go into detail to take the first steps. General gymnastic exercises and warm-up techniques are probably known to everyone. However, to achieve the desired result (and everyone has different goals, of course), it would be wise to choose one of the proven systems.

In general, fitness classes can be divided into the following categories:

Cardio training – an aerobic activity that improves endurance and burns extra calories

Strength training – increases muscle power and builds a strong figure

Stretching and flexibility – this element can be found in yoga, pilates, stretching, etc.

Water training – good for strengthening many muscle groups at once, suitable for people with health problems (for example, at risk of joint damage)

In the last 40-50 years, various schools and directions of fitness have appeared – for every taste. It all started with aerobics, a set of easy-to-learn exercises performed to rhythmic music while maintaining a high tempo, which emerged in the 1980s. CrossFit was born from aerobics – a combination of rhythmic, intense training with strength exercises. Yoga exercises were borrowed from Eastern culture – a set of practices that require great concentration and breathing control.

Wide Choice: Modern Range of Fitness Directions

Today, yoga alone is very diverse in popular sports – some have adopted the spiritual component from traditional culture, some focus on the concept of calming the mind, and others are simply interested in an effective set of exercises. There are also water adaptations called aqua yoga.

Pilates is also popular – an original method for strengthening the muscles of the pelvis and hips. There are also specialized, narrow-profile programs – tailored to specific goals and often requiring equipment. For example, TRX is a set of exercises that involve hanging loops. Or Kangoo jumps – training on special spring boots, created for the military, but gained popularity due to the high level of fun.

Today, fitness offers usually provide a choice of dozens of sets of exercises, practices, and complexes – from the most popular to the exotic, and allow you to find your own option for every taste.

The Jump Rope and Dumbbell Trend: Why Has Everyone Fallen in Love with Fitness?

The trend towards global fitness was also dictated by the change in the employment structure of the population. The era of manual labor is behind us: now, the routine of the overwhelming majority of the urban population is spent sitting in an office chair at a computer desk. Of course, such time spent does not add strength, endurance, and flexibility, so you must definitely compensate for this yourself. It also helps to qualitatively distract yourself and switch off after work, and the ability to track progress and exchange data between users motivates you to move on. Egyptians are massively following the example of professional athletes, of whom there are more and more in the country every year. And if this continues, Egypt will probably become one of the wealthiest countries in the region.