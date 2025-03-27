Matt Miller of ESPN.com released his full 7-round mock draft today. And with 10 draft picks he has the Dolphins addressing a lot of needs on their roster.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT/G, LSU
“There could be a big change at left tackle in Miami, depending on what happens with Terron Armstead‘s contract situation. Regardless, the Dolphins need to improve their protection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa whether Armstead returns or not.
Campbell started at tackle in all three seasons at LSU, but his short arms (measured at 32⅝ inches at the combine, well below the NFL’s 34-inch standard) have tagged him as a player likely to move to guard. He has the poise and movement ability to mask his length issues at tackle. He’s a mauler with coachable upside at tackle or guard. Given how desperate the Dolphins are for a quality tackle, they’d be wise to try Campbell there first and move him to guard if needed.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep. However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket. His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.
Strengths
- Tested by a battery of NFL-caliber pass rushers.
- Sets with adequate knee bend and hands at the ready.
- Able to jolt the rusher when he lands the first punch.
- Keeps feet moving to ride arc-runners around the top.
- Possesses necessary agility to scramble when needed.
- Wallops first contact as run blocker with very heavy hands.
- Strong grip aids sustain and can put an end to the battle.
- Adjusts to moving targets on climbs and pulls.
- Finishes blocks with good aggression level.
Weaknesses
- Struggles getting to his landmarks on lateral blocks.
- Pad level and hand placement create leverage disadvantages.
- Gets too far out over his skis and can be knocked off balance.
- Protections marked by inconsistent footwork and body control.
- Punch timing can be too mechanical and predictable.
- Allows inside pressure due to oversets and early openings.
- Struggles to redirect the rush when beaten on the edge.
- Speed-to-power can bounce him into the pocket.
Round 2, Pick #48: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
“The Dolphins have brought inJordyn Brooks and Willie Gay as free agents recently, but it’s time for them to draft and develop a linebacker. Schwesinger is a rangy inside linebacker with the instincts, processing speed and quickness needed to be a rookie starter inside in the base 3-4 scheme. The former walk-on turned All-American was third in the FBS with 136 tackles in 2024, while adding four sacks and two interceptions.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA. He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker.
Strengths
- Rare instincts for maneuvering inside and avoiding blocks.
- Body control and agility in short spaces is first class.
- Plays fast and sees run-lane development like a running back.
- Deciphers play-action and mesh-point shenanigans quickly.
- Able to drop his weight and explode laterally as a tackler.
- Has hips, feet and eyes to cover ground in zone.
- Special-teams star who is resolute on kick coverage.
Weaknesses
- Lead blockers tend to neutralize him in the hole.
- Has issues getting rid of big bodies attacking him.
- He’s quick, but chase speed appears to be average.
- Lacks the size and force for ideal stopping power as a hitter.
- Could have issues carrying backs out of the backfield.
Round 3, Pick #98: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
“Miami let safety Jevon Holland walk in free agency and added experience with Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, but Bowman is a playmaker with 4.42 speed and eight interceptions in the past three seasons.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
The only things keeping Bowman from a higher grade is a lack of NFL size and his inconsistencies as a tackler. He’s fluid and athletic to man up over the slot. He’s meddlesome to float around looking for playmaking opportunities in zone coverage. He’ll struggle matching on big bodies and will get beat on jump balls downfield. He loves to rocket downhill to support the run but he lacks stopping power and will miss his share of tackles. His size and tackling inconsistency might be a concern for some teams, but he’s too instinctive and versatile to overlook as a safety/corner hybrid with starting talent.
Strengths
- Instinctive and opportunistic with 11 career interceptions, including three returned for scores.
- Versatility to move around in a variety of coverages.
- Speed and quickness allows for more pre-snap disguises.
- Above-average recognition and eye balance in all forms of zone.
- Hips and feet for smooth transitions in man coverage from the slot.
- Determined to pull free from blocks and make tackles.
- Instant diagnosis and trigger to meet run plays near the line.
Weaknesses
- Lacks height and weight associated with the safety spot.
- Can get big-bodied by receivers posting him up.
- Tall targets can play over the top of him on jump balls.
- Active in run support but results are uneven.
- Comes in hot and fails to break down as an open-field tackler.
- Drag-down tackler lacking functional play strength as a solo stopper.
Round 4, Pick #116: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Norman-Lott is an undersized interior defender who will need to specialize in penetration and havoc creation in a one-gapping scheme. He has plus snap quickness and is talented at reading and beating move blocks. He’s a rangy run defender with a full tank of gas but will struggle against downhill rushing attacks aimed at him. Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate. He plays with harmonious hands and feet that work to and around edges, but he won’t offer much as a power rusher. His lack of size could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the potential to become a rotational defender and sub-package rusher.
Strengths
- Can trigger off the snap and disrupt blocking schemes with penetration.
- Inside hands bolster ability to play with upper-body power.
- Rarely gives in and displays sudden disengagement to tackle.
- Plus short-area athleticism and range to tackle.
- Pass rush fueled by quick, lively hands throughout the rep.
- Uses swipes, grabs and chops to prevent protection from sinking in.
- Feet constantly search for the blocker’s edge on rush reps.
Weaknesses
- Scheme-dependent and was primarily a sub-package option for the Vols.
- Lacks mass and requires a mighty effort to battle against power.
- First contact can bounce and widen him out of the gap.
- Needs to develop additional moves and counters as a rusher.
- Unable to generate pocket-pushing force as a bull-rusher.
Round 4, Pick #135: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
Overview
Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.
Strengths
- Plays with an attacking mindset to challenge defenses.
- Allows routes to breathe and mature when necessary.
- Reads coverage and progressions high to low when possible.
- Good feel for buying time and beating the blitz.
- Pretty good poise to manage unblocked pressure closing in.
- Arm strength to deliver deep-outs to the field side.
- Throws a catchable deep fade with adequate placement.
Weaknesses
- Below-average twitch to get the ball out quickly when needed.
- Tight trunk makes it tough to square and deliver on rollouts.
- Slower operation time allows corners to pounce and close his windows.
- Throws back into the middle of the field (and traffic) when scrambling.
- Average feel for placing throws between leveled coverage.
- Inconsistent to lead moving targets with his ball placement.
- Too willing to throw at a covered target despite lurking coverage.
- Allows edge pressure to close and sack him without climbing.