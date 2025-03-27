Matt Miller of ESPN.com released his full 7-round mock draft today. And with 10 draft picks he has the Dolphins addressing a lot of needs on their roster.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT/G, LSU

“There could be a big change at left tackle in Miami, depending on what happens with Terron Armstead‘s contract situation. Regardless, the Dolphins need to improve their protection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa whether Armstead returns or not.

Campbell started at tackle in all three seasons at LSU, but his short arms (measured at 32⅝ inches at the combine, well below the NFL’s 34-inch standard) have tagged him as a player likely to move to guard. He has the poise and movement ability to mask his length issues at tackle. He’s a mauler with coachable upside at tackle or guard. Given how desperate the Dolphins are for a quality tackle, they’d be wise to try Campbell there first and move him to guard if needed.”

