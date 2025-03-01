It is abundantly clear to most Miami Dolphins fans that General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel have the 2025 season to achieve some semblance of success, namely, win a playoff game at a minimum. If they fail, many Miami Dolphins fans hope (not expect) that Owner Stephen Ross will finally allow the “fat lady to sing.”



The question remains: how exactly does the Miami Dolphins brass intend to do this?



The definition of insanity is repeatedly doing the same things and expecting a different result, which can also be called “inflexible.”



“Flexibility” refers to the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.



If I were to give you a choice as to what definition fits Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel during the past three years, the answer would be obvious.



A glaring issue that this Miami Dolphins leadership team has is their inability to adapt.



Chris Grier’s “modus operandi” is to draft players that are, at best, above average or have “potential.” Chris Grier’s draft decisions in the middle rounds bear this out.



Chris Grier approaches free agency by bringing in injured or injury-prone players.



To complicate the problem, these free agents are at the end of their careers. Chris Grier is a master at overpaying with salary cap dollars and draft picks for players expected to be part of a “Win Now” strategy.



How has that worked out?



This strategy has suffocated any chance this team has in building from the ground up.



The 2025 free agency period and the draft are imminent.



Can Chris Grier rise to the challenge that is ahead of him?



Can Mike McDaniel contribute to the correct decisions?



We do not know, but let’s hope the past is not prologue.



Coach Mike McDaniel has yet to demonstrate that he knows how to be flexible and adapt. He has not changed his offensive scheme or his play-calling practices or been able to make the correct adjustments during a game.



The 2025 season will define the direction in which Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel decide to take the team.



One final curtain call.



