Entering the off-season, the Dolphins have many needs to fill.

Miami has glaring holes at safety, cornerback, defensive tackle and interior offensive line while they also look for depth at many other positions.

Suffice it to say that the team will be active in both free agency and the draft.

Even if the team adds quality starters in free agency, there will be still areas on the team where the depth can be strengthened while the team also adds youth and gets less expensive.

Add a versatile running back.

With De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, Miami has its two top running backs already on the roster for next season.

However, both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are free agents, which opens up a hole in the backfield.

Luckily for Miami, there will be plenty of options available with players like Bhayshul Tuten, Quinshon Judkins, TreyVeon Henderson, Ollie Gordon and Damien Martinez.

These six players offer different levels of value as they each have specific skills with Tuten having elite speed while Judkins and Martinez offer a bigger alternative in short-yardage situations.

Get another edge rusher.

With the return of Bradley Chubb, Miami’s top three rushers are set with him, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson.

Still, the Dolphins could never have enough edge rushers.

First, Phillips might not be ready for the season opener as he is coming off two straight season-ending surgeries, while Chubb will presumably be on a pitch count early in the season as he has not played in a full year.

Miami will have other edge options like Mohamed Kamara, but they should probably go after someone like Landon Jackson, Jack Sawyer, or Kyle Kennard later in the draft, just in case.

Draft another tight end.

Durham Smythe was one of the longest tenured players on the Dolphins and he is now reportedly off to Chicago.

That leaves only Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill as the only tight ends on the roster right now with real experience, which means the team will have to add at least one.

Chris Grier is in luck here as there are multiple players who could fill the need and offer the team good value.

Of course, you have a guy like Tyler Warren, but even if the team waits until the mid-rounds, there will be options such as Gunnar Helm, Elijah Arroyo, Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, and Jackson Hawes.

Bring firepower to the defensive backfield

Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland, the Dolphins’ two starting safeties from last season, are gone.

So is Kendall Fuller, who played one of the boundary corner positions last year as well.

Miami will need to add at least three safeties to have the necessary depth to go along with Patrick McMorris.

Nick Emmanwori, Malaki Starks, Billy Bowman, Xavier Watts, Lathan Ransom, and Andrew Mukuba are names to watch there, while Shavon Revel, Jahdae Barron, Will Johnson, and Maxwell Hairston are options at the corner spot.

Stockpile talent on the interior

For most of the Mike McDaniel era, the Dolphins have added star-level talent at the premium positions with Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb just to name a few.

Well in 2025, that strategy of adding elite talent should transfer to the offensive and defensive lines.

Miami will have a chance at a premium lineman at 13 with options such as Kelvin Banks, Shemar Stewart, Kenneth Grant, Tyler Booker, Armand Membou, and Walter Nolen.

If they decide to wait until later, there are players like Alfred Collins, Darius Alexander, Tyleik Williams, Grey Zabel and Donovan Jackson.

Either way, the Dolphins need to come out with a high-level player on both sides of the line if they want to be successful this season.