Former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Jones signed a 1-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys worth up to $4.75 million. There had been speculation that Chris Grier would bring Jones back to Miami to be a backup offensive lineman.

Jones played in 49 games with the Dolphins, starting 30 of them. He was best known as a run-blocking guard and struggled as a pass-blocker. He started all 17 games for Miami in 2024 at left guard.

PFF ranked him 94, 89, and 97th out of 135 guards last season as an overall ranking, pass blocking ranking, and run blocking ranking.

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has struggled in recent years and Jones has been one of the players who has failed to progress as a player.

Last season, he gave up five sacks and was called for seven penalties.

Miami made moves on the opening day of free agency, signing guard James Daniels and OT Larry Borom.

It will be interesting to see if Miami tries to re-sign Liam Eichenberg or Isaiah Wynn for depth pieces on their offensive line.

Cowboys Signing OL Robert Jones To One-Year Deal — NFL Trade Rumors (@nfltraderumors.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T02:47:11Z

Jones went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee in 2021.