As the 2025 NFL Free Agency period continues, the Miami Dolphins have actively addressed key needs and built a more competitive roster for the upcoming season. With improvements on both sides of the ball, including the offensive line, running back, and defense, the Dolphins are positioning themselves for a strong 2025 campaign. As the draft draws closer, the team is well-positioned to continue strengthening their roster and targeting prospects that can make an immediate impact.

One of the Dolphins’ first major moves in free agency was the signing of veteran guard James Daniels to a three-year, $24 million contract. Daniels, who previously played for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, brings valuable versatility to Miami’s offensive line.

While Daniels dealt with an Achilles injury last season, his ability to play multiple positions across the line makes him a crucial addition. His presence will help protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, providing the stability and depth the Dolphins’ offensive line needs to keep the offense running smoothly.

In addition to Daniels, the Dolphins also added offensive lineman Larry Borom. A former Chicago Bear, Borom brings experience and flexibility and is capable of playing both tackle and guard. With 27 starts under his belt, Borom is expected to compete for a starting spot and add much-needed depth to the Dolphins’ offensive front. Along with Borom, Miami strengthened their backfield by signing running back Alexander Mattison, a powerful and physical runner who can complement the speed and agility of backs like De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Mattison’s ability to handle short-yardage situations will give the Dolphins a more versatile and balanced attack in the running game.

The Dolphins didn’t stop there, as they also made moves to improve their defense. Miami signed linebacker K.J. Britt, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a run-stuffing linebacker for depth and experience at the position. Additionally, safeties Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu were brought in to enhance the secondary. Both players bring valuable versatility and depth to a defensive backfield that aims to improve its coverage and overall performance.

Miami’s wide receiver room also saw a significant addition with the signing of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. A tall, physical receiver who spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine adds much-needed size to the Dolphins’ receiving corps. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle providing speed and explosiveness, Westbrook-Ikhine’s 6’4″ frame gives the Dolphins a big-body target in the red zone and on contested catches. While not primarily a deep threat, he is capable of making plays in the deep passing game.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected moves came with the Dolphins signing former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as a backup quarterback. Wilson, who has struggled in his early career, will have the opportunity to develop further under Miami’s coaching staff.

With 10 total picks, including the 13th overall selection, the Dolphins are positioned to add more talent in the draft. They are expected to target top prospects like safety Malaki Starks and offensive linemen such as Kelvin Banks Jr.

With these additions, the Dolphins are positioning themselves to be a serious contender in 2025, combining veteran experience and promising young talent.