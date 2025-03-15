NFL Free Agency is about one week old, and the Dolphins have added some new faces and brought back some familiar faces.

Today, I will grade each Miami Dolphins signing and re-signing from the past week and give an overall grade for what they did in week 1 in free agency. Yes, I know free agency isn’t over after a week. There is a second and third wave of free agency that will hit, but this first wave, while not over, is mostly over for the Dolphins at this point in time.

James Daniels B

The grade would be higher if he wasn’t coming off an Achilles injury. Assuming he is healthy by week 1, he is someone you can plug in at right guard and not have to worry about. He is above average as a pass blocker and a run blocker.

Larry Borom C-

I believe he is here to replace Kendall Lamm; others believe he is here to compete for a starting guard position. The fact it is unclear is why it is a C- grade. As an offensive tackle he isn’t as good as Kendall Lamm. At guard, truly nothing special. For $2.5 million fully guaranteed Miami could have probably used that money better elsewhere.

Liam Eichenberg F

I mean, do I have to explain anything here?

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine B+

I like the signing the best because I think he will make an immediate impact for Miami as a #3 WR. He has height and big-play ability and is the perfect complement to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Pharaoh Brown C

It’s most likely Miami’s 3rd tight end because this coaching staff is in love with Julian Hill. He gives you nothing as a receiver; he is strictly an in-line blocker, which is fine, but he is a limited player.

Alexander Mattison C+

I like this signing more than most. There are more talented running backs on the open market I might have made a play for, but I do think this is an OK signing. He has a lot of experience, and that is what Miami needs because, after De’Von Achane, they don’t have an experienced running back.

Zach Wilson C

It’s the most controversial signing of this offseason. I don’t hate the move and in fact fully support it. With that said, I do understand the inherit risk here with this signing. Wilson hasn’t been good, and you are paying for potential and upside. Sean Payton said glowing things about his time in Denver as well as people who played with him and who covered the team. He has natural talent and physical gifts you just can’t teach or learn, if he can understand Miami’s offense and the lightbulb goes off he can be an above average backup quarterback. He has real game experience, and he has played in high-stress situations with the weight of the world on him. Backing up Tua should be a walk in the park if he is forced into game action.

Tyrel Dodson B

The feel good signing of the offseason. Someone who busted his butt last season in 8 games with Miami who earned this contract. A very likable player who is easy to root for. He may start for Miami in 2025, but even if he does he will see a lot of playing time.

K.J. Britt C+

He is a younger version of Elandon Roberts, who spent time in Miami a few years back. You don’t want him in pass coverage, but he is an old-school, 1980s run-thumping linebacker who can help stop the run. Plus, he is younger and more durable than Anthony Walker.

Ifeatu Melifonwu C+

He has all the talent and physical gifts in the world; he just can’t stay healthy, which is why it’s a C+ grade. If he can give Miami 14 or 15 games, then this is a great signing. If he only gives Miami 5 or 6 games, then this signing will be awful. He has the potential to be the best signing of this entire free agent class (thus far, at this time of writing). But there is a lot of risk here.

Ashtyn Davis C

A total depth safety and someone who should not be a starter. I know Miami’s secondary is depleted at the moment but this is a streaky player who has stretches of good plays but also stretches of poor plays. He will drive Dolphins fans nuts this season because of this, but there is no consistency to his game.

Quinton Bell C

Because of the injuries Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are coming off of this is a smart re-signing. He was invisible last year when he played in the regular season and he will need to make more of his playing time when he is on the field and have some impact plays.

Elijah Campbell C

I admit I am lower on this re-signing than most. He is a solid special teams player but a really bad safety. I’m going to be nice, and factor in he is a really big contributor on special teams because the safety play is really bad.

OVERALL GRADE C

While I don’t think Miami had a bad first week, I will say it was an uninspiring week of signings. Outside of James Daniels, none of the players signed should be starters on a good team looking to compete. Melifonwu may start, but that gives us what, two starters out of the bunch.

Essentially, what Chris Grier did was churn the bottom of his roster and try to improve the depth, which is fine and not a bad thing, but there are no moves here that make you stand up and go, “WOW, that will make Miami much better.”

In fact, there is a lot of risk. Will Zach Wilson take the next step to be a capable #2 quarterback in this league? Will James Daniels be 100% by Week 1 of the NFL season? Can Ifeatu Melifonwu play more than 10 games in a season, something he has only done once in four years?

Factoring in the level of risk and no true impact players being added after one week, I give this free agency class a C.

There are still guys out there to be signed that would be instant day-one starters that would come in and help Miami ASAP in 2025; we will see if Chris Grier makes a move for one of those players in the coming days and weeks.