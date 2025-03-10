General Manager Chris Grier can sometimes be predictable, like bringing in older “value” veterans in free agency and drafting BPA’s (Best Player Available) in the draft.



On the other hand, Grier can also be unpredictable, like making moves to bring in “splash” players like Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Linebacker Bradley Chubb, and Cornerback Jalen Ramsey.



So, I decided to wear my “Psychic” hat and attempt to predict the overriding philosophy that Grier will utilize in the 2025 off-season.



And in my prediction, Grier does have a “method to the madness.”



General Manager Chris Grier needs to succeed in 2025 for obvious reasons.



Grier’s strategy will be based on two things that must happen for him and the team to succeed or at least show significant improvement.



Grier knows the Miami Dolphins were two to three wins away from the playoffs in 2024, and most of the games they lost involved critical players missing from the roster.



Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Linebacker/Edge players Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and others missed playing time.



Secondly, as Cameron Wolfe from the NFL Network recently stated, Grier will likely add several “mid-tier value” players who he hopes can improve the roster.



This may give the Dolphins a chance to garner two to three more wins, with the expectation those moves can help lead the team to the playoffs.



And Grier is banking on Tua staying healthy for most games with a backup Quarterback on the roster who can win some games in Tua’s absence.



Grier also hopes that Phillips and Bradley Chubb will return to their high-level levels of play when their injuries heal.



Chris Grier has control over the personnel management, both in free agency and the draft.



Grier has no control over the health of the players.



Should the Miami Dolphins win 10-11 games in 2025 and reach the playoffs, Chris Grier would have done his job.



At least, that is what he believes.



My gut tells me that this accomplishment will be sufficient for Owner Stephen Ross to retain Grier.



As for Coach Mike McDaniel, the team will need to split wins with the Buffalo Bills during the regular season.



In addition, McDaniel will need to lead the team to a competitive game in the playoffs.



McDaniel must also win against playoff-caliber teams and not produce embarrassing performances during “prime-time” nationally televised games.



Needless to say, Coach McDaniel’s uphill climb in 2025 will be significantly steeper than that of General Manager Chris Grier.