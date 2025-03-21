Based on the moves made in the first two weeks of free agency, it would almost seem as though Stephen Ross has put pressure on General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel to deliver postseason success or risk a complete overhaul. If that is the case, are Grier and McDaniel making the best moves to ensure they will be around for at least another season?

Over the past few weeks, the Dolphins have signed a number of key players to short, one-year deals— a strategy that signals uncertainty. Unlike past season, when the team may have locked up long-term deals for high-profile players like Tyreek Hill or Jalen Ramsey, this year they’ve been much more cautious with their spending. Understandably so, considering how much (or should I say how little) cap space they have.

The front office needs to manage the cap effectively to ensure that there’s enough room to bring in more help during the following waves of free agency. Miami has a few key players whose contracts could be restructured to free up valuable cap space—namely Zach Sieler and Jordan Brooks. Restructuring these contracts would provide the flexibility needed to add top-tier free agents and show the rest of the players that they are serious about winning now. The Dolphins can’t afford to wait for rookies to develop into immediate-impact players. While the draft is essential for supplementing the team, depending on young, unproven talent to be plug-and-play starters in Week 1 could be a recipe for failure.

Miami needs immediate contributors to plug the glaring holes on its roster. With only a few weeks left before the draft, the Dolphins need to capitalize on the remaining free agents available and secure key pieces that can immediately elevate the team. They still need help at safety, defensive end, and guard—just to name a few of the top needs. Acquiring veteran talent to fill these gaps should be a top priority.

The clock is ticking, and the pressure on Grier and McDaniel continues to rise with each passing day. The team needs to start strong, or there will likely be major changes made in the middle of the season. Who knows? With the amount of offensive minds in-house already, it could be a good idea to move on from Mike McDaniel early, but that kind of shake-up usually never ends well.