The New England Patriots made a curious roster addition last week when they added quarterback Joshua Dobbs to backup Drake Maye. Candidly, last year when the Patriots drafted Maye and Joe Milton III, I thought it was brilliant and I lauded them as a team with the vision that the Washington Redskins had back in 2012 when they drafted both Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick and Kirk Cousins with the 102nd overall pick in the fourth round of the same draft.

But with the acquisition of Dobbs, there are a couple of potential reasons why the Patriots did not consider Milton III for the backup quarterback job:

It is possible that while the Patriots like what they see in Milton III, they want a more experienced veteran as a backup because they think the roster can compete for a playoff spot this year based on all their recent free agent additions and the early signs of success for Maye.

The Patriots fully expect to trade Joe Milton III this offseason since keeping him on the active roster would have 3 quarterbacks taking up roster spots, when there can be two on the roster with an emergency quarterback option available from the practice squad as needed.

And the Challenge with putting Milton III on the practice squad is that he will likely be poached and added to another roster quickly based on his natural gifts and promising, yet limited, experience in the NFL preseason and regular season.

With that in mind, it is worth looking at Milton III’s trajectory as a quarterback from college to the NFL. When you look at his college numbers in Michigan and Tennessee, you see progress combined with being locked into position battles for most of his time as an undergraduate. And then in his final year before being drafted, he became a full-time starter and put up a 64.7% completion percentage with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

I am by no means an expert and only have my observations and experience of watching football for the last 25 years or so to rely on—but when I watch Joe Milton III play, I think back to Josh Allen in 2018. I see a physically imposing player with a rocket arm who is more than capable of escaping the pocket and bulldozing linebackers and safeties on his way to the end zone. Yes, there are certainly accuracy limitations, but that was the precise critique of Josh Allen as well before he blossomed into a perennial MVP candidate.

Most of the scouting reports on Milton coming out of college point to his elite arm strength and velocity, athleticism for maneuvering in and escaping the pocket, and deep ball accuracy as major positive attributes. His negative attributes include poor accuracy and mechanics with a need for more experience in pro-style offenses to understand various protections, route trees, and options at the line of scrimmage.

Considering the above, Milton III would be an extremely intriguing prospect for Miami to bring in this offseason to compete with Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. As mentioned in several articles and podcasts, Miami is currently undergoing a roster reset, rebuild, retool or restructuring, whatever you want to call it. Having two young quarterbacks with upside and all the physical skills one could ask for could provide McDaniel with his first opportunity to really develop his own choice of quarterback(s) with the necessary skill set to thrive in today’s NFL once the team moves off Tua.

Although an interdivisional trade may not be ideal from the Patriots’ perspective, a return of one of Miami’s fourth-rounders and perhaps a marginal role player or a seventh-rounder could get the deal done for Milton III. And if I am Chris Grier, that is a call I am making to the Patriots front office well in advance of the draft.