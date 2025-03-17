Approaches too many blocks with outside hands.

Absorbs rushers instead of consistently punching them.

Average foot speed to ride or redirect rushers on his edge.

Below-average lateral quickness and range as a run blocker.

Needs to run feet under hands for better sustain.

The Draft Network Draft Profile

Size:

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 350 lbs

Accomplishments:

First-Team All-SEC (2023) • Freshman All-SEC Team (2022)

“Tyler Booker is a prospect who wins with physicality and a finisher mentality to overwhelm defenders in tight, condensed spaces.”

Strengths:

Strength at the point of attack

Overall length and mass

Displaces defenders in run game

Ability to anchor against power pass-rush moves

Concerns:

Lateral movements

Speed rushers

Ability to sustain blocks

Bending at waist

Balance and body control

Film Analysis:

Tyler Booker is a former five-star recruit who entered the Alabama program as an OT and made the transition to playing the IOL position for the 2022 season in a rotational role. 2023 was Booker’s first time in the starting role for Alabama where he played a vital role in helping establish an identity to an Alabama offense that wanted to bring physicality. At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Booker profiles as a road-grading IOL who invites physicality and likes to use his mass to be a physically dominant offensive lineman.

As a run blocker, Booker showcases a quick first step and in combination with his overall size and strength, generates movement along the line of scrimmage. Booker’s initial contact with defenders in the run game is clear and impactful. When Booker can remain attached to defenders, he will use leg drive to displace defenders and on occasion will finish them to the ground, overwhelming them with size, strength, and power. As a zone blocker, Booker appears to have enough athleticism to work angles, beat defenders to a spot, and cut defenders off to create lanes for running backs to get through.

In pass protection, Booker’s best reps come against rushers who opt to utilize power. Booker has the strength to quickly anchor against power rushers. Booker will immediately fill the need for NFL teams who need an IOL who can set up a from wall to prevent interior pressure by DTs who opt to use power to win. Booker shows to have adequate awareness to pick up twists and stunts and stop penetrating defenders.

Booker appears to have two clear needed improvements to his game. As a run blocker, Booker does a good job of making initial contact with defenders but his over-aggressiveness and lunging prevent him from sustaining blocks and there are reps where he is easily sheddable and defenders free themselves to make a play on ball-carriers. In pass protection, it appears that Booker has limited range laterally and defenders who attack the edges can compromise his technique and win the rep. Some speed rushers win the rep by shooting gaps or using double moves, challenging both Booker’s initial quickness and reactionary athleticism.

Overall, Booker profiles as an ideal candidate for NFL teams who run gap/power schemes and need a physical, road-grading offensive lineman who seeks to set a tone of physicality.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Winning Starter