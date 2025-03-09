NFL Insider Dianna Russini is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are going to show strong interest in free-agent edge rusher Joey Bosa, formerly of the LA Chargers. Since he was let go earlier last week the expectation was that Bosa would try to go to San Francisco to play with his brother, but now Miami is expected to make a push for the edge rusher.

While the idea of playing with his brother Nick in San Francisco appeals to Joey Bosa, he is expected to garner strong interest from the Dolphins, per source. Miami ranked 27th in the league in sacks in 2024. pic.twitter.com/wlRWRaroYo — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025

Bosa’s father was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987, and Joey was born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, where he played for St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The Chargers selected Bosa as the third overall pick of the 2016 draft and he has been in the league for nine years.

He has battled many injuries since being in the league and rarely plays a full season.

He has 72 career sacks, he has played in 107 games starting 93 of them.

The news of interest in Bosa is a bit surprising because of his injury past and Miami already having Bradley Chubb, who is now coming off his 3rd ACL injury, and Jaelan Phillips, who will return at some point later this year, coming off an ACL and Achilles injury.

Does the signing of Bosa signal that Miami may not expect Phillips back this season or not until later in the 2025 season? Or the fact they may feel with Phillips entering the final year of his contract, Bosa may be a better alternative, and this will allow them to let Phillips walk after the 2025 season?

One has to wonder.

More on this story as it develops.