The Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier have made one thing clear during this rebuild: they do not care about a player’s injury history. Their starting quarterback, who they recently gave a 4 year $212.4 million contract, suffered a hip injury so horrible that, at the time, there was legitimate concern over whether he would ever play football again.

While the hip didn’t stop Tua, he has suffered various injuries during his professional career, most notably concussions. Despite this, the team still believes in him enough to give him a huge contract and not seriously address the backup position, much to the chagrin of fans and bloggers alike.

While they aren’t bothered by a player’s injury history they have also made clear that they hold edge rushers in high regard. That’s why the Dolphins drafted rookie Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the draft in 2024. A move that, after one season, looks like it will pay off as he came on strong in the second half of the season, notching 5.5 sacks and 56 total pressures. People were somewhat confused by the move last April, as the Dolphins already had Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. However, Jaelan Phillips was coming back from an Achilles injury which he managed to do before tearing his ACL.

As for Bradley Chubb he never made it back onto the field as he attempted to return from his own torn ACL. Both had histories of injuries before the Dolphins made moves for them, but again that doesn’t stop the team generally and certainly not at this specific position. One that coach Mike McDaniel holds in such high regard.

The fourth-year coach shared his view on the defensive end position during a media availability in September of 2022.

“I think the more quality guys you have, the fresher they can play, the more issues they give you offensively because now you’re preparing for six different pass rush moves instead of two that a particular player has, those type of things, and then they can play fresher during the game and it’s just such an incredibly important position that I’m all for that. If I could go and use – I mean, you’d have to talk me out of not trying to pitch to Chris (Grier) to draft a defensive lineman or edge every year because it’s that valuable.”

While it may not be in the draft, the recent release of Joey Bosa presents an interesting opportunity to add a high-quality player despite the injury history. Bosa was the third overall pick in 2016 and has managed to build a solid resume for himself. He is a 5X Pro Bowler and NFL Defensive Rookie of the year. He has amassed 343 tackles and 72 career sacks.

However, since 2022, he has dealt with injuries, playing in 5 games in 2022, 9 in 2023, and 14 last season. Unsurprisingly, over that span, his average sacks per season went from 9.5 to 4.5. Even less surprisingly, the Chargers decided to move on from the last player from their San Diego era.

Joey Bosa still has a bit left in the tank; he recently recorded a sack in the playoffs against the Texans. While he may no longer be the every down player he once was, he can provide value for the Dolphins as a rotational guy. Dianna Russini posted on X that the “Bosa is expected to garner strong interest from the Dolphins.” If the team doesn’t sign him, it won’t be because of his injury history, but likely the opportunity for him to play with his brother in San Francisco.

For more sports opinions, you can follow me on YouTube @WickedGoodSports, and for opinions on reality TV, you can follow me on X @TheFakeBMarr