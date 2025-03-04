NFL Draft Insider Jordan Reid of ESPN released his post-combine 2-round Mock Draft, and with Miami’s first two selections, he has the Dolphins addressing some major needs on their roster.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT/G, LSU

“The Dolphins have issues throughout their offensive line, with center being the only set spot. Starting guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones are free agents, and Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that the team is operating under the notion that oft-injured tackle Terron Armstead will not return in 2025. The Dolphins need help up front, and Campbell would address a major need. He’s a polished technician with plenty of physicality. While he’d be a good tackle, he has the potential to be an A-level interior starter.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep. However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket. His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.

Strengths

Tested by a battery of NFL-caliber pass rushers.

Sets with adequate knee bend and hands at the ready.

Able to jolt the rusher when he lands the first punch.

Keeps feet moving to ride arc-runners around the top.

Possesses necessary agility to scramble when needed.

Wallops first contact as run blocker with very heavy hands.

Strong grip aids sustain and can put an end to the battle.

Adjusts to moving targets on climbs and pulls.

Finishes blocks with good aggression level. Weaknesses Struggles getting to his landmarks on lateral blocks.

Pad level and hand placement create leverage disadvantages.

Gets too far out over his skis and can be knocked off balance.

Protections marked by inconsistent footwork and body control.

Punch timing can be too mechanical and predictable.

Allows inside pressure due to oversets and early openings.

Struggles to redirect the rush when beaten on the edge.

Speed-to-power can bounce him into the pocket.

Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

“Free agent Jevon Holland is set to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties, which will likely leave Miami with a void. Watts is one of the best ballhawks in this class, with 13 interceptions over the past two seasons. He has also shown that he can be consistent in run support.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.