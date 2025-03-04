NFL Draft Guru Lance Zierlein of NFL.com released his 2.0 Mock Draft on Monday, and in it, he has Miami addressing the secondary in Round 1 with them adding a safety. But not the safety that has been widely mocked to Miami in many other mock drafts.
Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Overview
The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a great one.
Strengths
- Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.
- Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.
- Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.
- Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.
- Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.
- Leaping and length help smother catch tries.
- Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.
- Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons.
Weaknesses
- Drifts through games without urgency at times.
- Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.
- Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.
- Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.
- Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.
- Average instincts and route anticipation.
Height: 6031 (verified)
Weight: 220lbs (verified)
Year: Junior
Pro Comparison: Kyle Dugger
Scouting Overview
South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori is a supersized safety who boasts good straight-line burst, explosive hitting power, and unparalleled length to crowd throwing windows and test the catch point.