NFL Draft Guru Lance Zierlein of NFL.com released his 2.0 Mock Draft on Monday, and in it, he has Miami addressing the secondary in Round 1 with them adding a safety. But not the safety that has been widely mocked to Miami in many other mock drafts.

 

Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a great one.

Strengths

  • Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.
  • Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.
  • Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.
  • Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.
  • Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.
  • Leaping and length help smother catch tries.
  • Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.
  • Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons.

Weaknesses

  • Drifts through games without urgency at times.
  • Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.
  • Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.
  • Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.
  • Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.
  • Average instincts and route anticipation.

The 33rd Team Scouting Report

Height: 6031 (verified)

Weight: 220lbs (verified)

Year: Junior

Pro Comparison: Kyle Dugger

Scouting Overview

South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori is a supersized safety who boasts good straight-line burst, explosive hitting power, and unparalleled length to crowd throwing windows and test the catch point.

Emmanwori has been a productive player in coverage despite some transition limitations that make him an unlikely candidate to play on the roof at the NFL level with any consistency. His feel in zone coverage is effective for sinking and mirror-throwing windows, and he’s nearly impossible to throw over in the red zone where space is constricted — despite QBs continuing to try.

Emmanwori is a plus tackler and a tone-setting player in the box, where he’s spent most of his play at South Carolina.

2025 NFL Combine Results

TBD

Positives

  • Zone coverage instincts and ball skills pop off the film with a feel for depth and angles with anticipation
  • Reliable tackler who runs the alley and attacks his fits with confidence from depth
  • 1,600 snaps in the box or at nickel — he’s well versed in processing block development and route distribution in high traffic to take good angles and work through bodies

Negatives

  • Transitional quickness and hip fluidity are limiting factors that create difficulty with transitions in space — limiting his range on the back end
  • Lacks appeal as a slot coverage option against wide receivers due to high hips and long strides
  • Penalties and discipline took a leap in 2024, and he’ll need to mind his physicality in coverage

Background

Emmanwori hails from Irmo, SC, and played high school football for Irmo HS. There, he was a position-fluid defender who played predominantly MIKE linebacker and was credited with more than 230 tackles as a senior. Emmanwori was an All-State selection as a junior and earned a 3-star recruiting ranking (247 Sports) before choosing to stay in his home state and play for the Gamecocks.

Emmanwori assumed a spot in the lineup in the first possession of the first game as a true freshman after an injury and never looked back. He started 12 games that season and was named First Team Freshman All-SEC and Second Team Freshman All-American for his efforts. He’s been a fixture of the South Carolina secondary ever since.